Turkey Commemorates 82nd Anniversary of Ahiska Turkish Deportation

Turkey marks 82 years since the 1944 deportation of 100,000 Ahiska Turks from Georgia. Foreign Ministry reaffirms support for community identity and potential return to ancestral homeland.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a formal statement on Saturday to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the forced deportation of the Ahiska Turkish community. This annual observance highlights a significant historical trauma that continues to resonate with the diaspora and the Republic of Türkiye today. The event serves as a solemn reminder of the mass displacement that occurred decades ago and the enduring resilience of the affected population.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, officials in Ankara reflected on the tragic events that began on November 14, 1944. On that specific date, approximately 100,000 Ahiska Turks were forcibly removed from their ancestral homeland in the Ahiska region of Georgia. At the time, the region was part of the Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic, and the operation involved transferring the entire ethnic community to remote and inaccessible parts of the USSR.

Also read Yacht captain on reality show ‘Below Deck’ arrested in Turkey after teenager dies

The deportation process was marked by severe hardship and significant loss of life. During the forced march and subsequent resettlement, thousands of Ahiska Turks perished due to the brutal conditions and lack of basic necessities. Despite these extreme challenges, the survivors managed to preserve their distinct identity, language, traditions, and customs, passing them down to future generations who now live in various parts of the world.

Commemorations included a historical family portrait displayed at an exhibition in Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 21, 2026. This portrait documented the lives of the Ahiska Turks prior to the deportation, serving as a poignant visual record of the community's heritage. The exhibition, part of an AA Archive Türkiye initiative, underscores the global nature of the Ahiska Turkish diaspora and its rich cultural history.

Advertisement

Ministry Statement and Diplomatic Commitment

In a statement released to mark the occasion, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed sincere solidarity with the suffering endured by the Ahiska Turks. The ministry emphasized that Türkiye respectfully remembers the brothers and sisters who lost their lives during the deportation and continues to stand by the community. This diplomatic messaging reinforces the historical and cultural ties between Ankara and the Ahiska Turkish population.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring the process of the Ahiska Turks' return to their ancestral homeland. This statement indicates a continued political interest in the repatriation efforts and the rights of the community. Ankara views the preservation of Ahiska Turkish identity as a matter of national and ethical importance, aligning with its broader foreign policy goals regarding ethnic minorities and historical justice.

Historical Context and Regional Impact

The 1944 deportation was a pivotal event in the history of the South Caucasus region, affecting the social and demographic fabric of Georgia and Turkey. The forced removal of 100,000 people disrupted centuries of continuous settlement in the Ahiska region. The event has since become a central element of Ahiska Turkish collective memory and political advocacy.

The community's resilience in preserving their language and traditions despite harsh conditions is cited as a key factor in their continued existence as a distinct ethnic group. This cultural preservation has been supported by organizations and governments, including Türkiye, which has played a role in maintaining ties between the diaspora and their roots. The annual commemoration serves to keep this history alive and visible in international forums.

Advertisement

Future Advocacy and Community Relations

As the 82nd anniversary passes, the focus remains on the ongoing efforts to support the Ahiska Turkish community. The Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement highlights the importance of continued monitoring and support. This includes advocating for the rights of Ahiska Turks in their countries of residence and facilitating their potential return to Georgia.

The commemoration also serves to educate the public and policymakers about the historical injustices faced by the community. By highlighting the 100,000 individuals affected and the thousands who lost their lives, the event aims to ensure that this history is not forgotten. The display of historical artifacts, such as the family portrait in Baku, contributes to this educational mission by providing tangible links to the past.

The continued relevance of the Ahiska Turkish deportation in 2026 underscores the lasting impact of Soviet-era policies on ethnic communities. The efforts to commemorate and advocate for the community reflect a broader trend of addressing historical grievances and seeking justice for displaced populations. The role of the Turkish Foreign Ministry in this process remains central to the community's global advocacy efforts.