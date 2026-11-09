Turkey China Green Tech Hub Pact

Türkiye aims to become a production hub for China's green technology, leveraging its Customs Union ties to Europe during a high-level business forum in Istanbul.

Türkiye is positioning itself as a strategic production and export center for Chinese green technologies, leveraging its geographic proximity to Europe and existing Customs Union agreements. This development was highlighted during the Türkiye - China Green Development Business Forum in Istanbul, co-organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board ( DEIK) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade ( CCPIT). The event, held on Monday, convened senior leaders from both nations to expand bilateral economic cooperation and discuss supply chain integration.

High-Level Officials Drive Green Cooperation

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended the opening session, signaling the high political priority assigned to this economic partnership. The forum also included Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, CECEP Chairman Liao Jiasheng, and CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin. DEIK President Nail Olpak opened the dialogue by emphasizing the global competitive advantages held by both Türkiye and China through their respective development achievements and economic potential.

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Turkey As Europe Manufacturing Gateway

Nail Olpak explicitly stated that while China leads in green technology innovation, Türkiye serves as an ideal manufacturing and export hub due to its Customs Union status with Europe. He urged both nations to utilize these complementary infrastructures to navigate shifting global competition and rising economic uncertainty. Olpak stressed that achieving a more balanced bilateral trade relationship with China is essential for long-term sustainability and economic resilience in the region.

Investment Programs Support Trade Balance

DEIK President Nail Olpak highlighted that high-tech investments from China, alongside incentives under the HIT-30 programme and the Istanbul Finance Center, would significantly support this goal of trade balance. He further noted that the Turkish side aims to play an active role in filling return-leg cargo containers along the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor. This logistical strategy is designed to optimize trade flows and reduce inefficiencies in cross-border transportation networks connecting Asia and Europe.

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Joint Innovation Center Planned for 2027

DEIK Türkiye-China Business Council Chairman Aydin Mistacoglu declared that the primary priority is transforming bilateral economic potential into concrete projects and mutual investments. He specified that joint projects would focus on renewable energy, energy storage, electric mobility, and low-carbon industry sectors. The two sides agreed to launch the Türkiye-China Technology and Innovation Center with CCPIT support, creating a permanent platform for technology sharing and joint research.

COP31 Engagement and Future Conferences

DEIK plans to unite Turkish and international businesses during the COP31 process across areas ranging from clean energy and sustainable infrastructure to artificial intelligence. The forum concluded with business-to-business meetings and confirmed that the fourth Türkiye-China Business Conference will be hosted by CCPIT in Beijing during the first half of 2027. Panel discussions on green energy supply chains and Middle Corridor trade balance preceded these final engagements.