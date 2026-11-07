Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran argues that tech giants must adopt fairness and plurality in algorithms during the TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

Burhanettin Duran, the Head of Communications for Turkey, has issued a stern warning regarding the unchecked power of major technology firms in shaping global public discourse. Speaking at the TRT World Forum, Duran emphasized that a select few corporate entities must not be permitted to determine the informational landscape for billions of users through opaque algorithmic processes. The direct call for reform was delivered on Saturday during a panel discussion focused on governance in the modern digital era.

Duran Demands Algorithmic Fairness

Burhanettin Duran explicitly outlined three mandatory principles that the current digital infrastructure must embrace to ensure a healthier information ecosystem. These core requirements include strict accountability for corporate decisions, fairness in the distribution of content via algorithms, and the maintenance of media plurality. Duran stated that technology companies cannot exercise enormous influence over public life without being held responsible for the outcomes of their automated systems. He rejected any digital environment where specific voices reach millions while others are systematically silenced or barely heard at all.

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Forum Focus on Global Governance

The TRT World Forum serves as a high-level platform for addressing critical international challenges, with this year's tenth edition kicking off in Istanbul on Friday. Organized annually by the Turkish public broadcaster TRT since 2017, the event takes place at the Istanbul Congress Centre. The 2024 gathering operated under the specific theme of "A World Without a Center: Who Leads When the Rules Run Out?". This overarching topic explores the shifting dynamics of global leadership and the breakdown of traditional international rules in a multipolar world.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Tech Power

Burhanettin Duran argued that no single country, culture, or company should dominate the digital sphere, highlighting the dangers of centralized control over information flows. The forum brought together a diverse array of participants, including politicians, academics, journalists, athletes, artists, and civil society representatives. Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran joined Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who delivered the opening remarks on the first day of the event. TRT Director General Mehmed Zahid Sobaci was also present, underscoring the state broadcaster's commitment to facilitating these crucial debates on media and governance.

Impact on Digital Policy and Regulation

The statements made by Duran reflect a growing international consensus that algorithmic transparency is a critical component of modern democratic stability. By demanding accountability, Turkish officials are signaling a willingness to challenge the hegemony of Western-based tech giants over global communication networks. This push for plurality aims to protect diverse cultural and political voices from being marginalized by automated ranking systems. The forum continues to serve as a venue where these regulatory philosophies are debated among global stakeholders, potentially influencing future policy frameworks.