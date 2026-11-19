Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met in Tashkent on November 19 2026 to boost trade defense ties and organizational cooperation under the Organization of Turkic States.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz held high-level diplomatic discussions with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the capital city of Tashkent on Thursday November 19 2026. The bilateral meeting focused on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership that defines the relationship between Ankara and Tashkent. Both leaders aimed to expand cooperation across economic trade and defense sectors while leveraging their shared membership in the Organization of Turkic States.

High-Level Diplomatic Delegation Attends Talks

The official visit included a significant Turkish delegation comprising key ministers from the government. Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir accompanied Vice President Yilmaz to discuss industrial collaboration and technological innovation. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu was also present to address logistics and connectivity projects between the two nations. The Turkish Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ufuk Ulutas attended the proceedings to facilitate diplomatic engagement and ensure the continuity of established bilateral channels.

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Boosting Investment Through High-Level Council

Vice President Yilmaz highlighted the importance of the High-Level Council on Supporting the Business Community which was signed last month by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Mirziyoyev. This institutional framework is designed to remove barriers to cross-border commerce and provide fresh impetus to investment flows between the two countries. The Vice President noted that the council serves as a vital mechanism for translating political goodwill into concrete economic outcomes for businesses in both Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Defense Cooperation and Regional Strategic Goals

Security and defense industry cooperation emerged as a central topic during the negotiations between the two heads of state. Both nations expressed a commitment to enhancing their joint efforts in the defense sector which aligns with their broader strategic interests in the region. The discussions also covered the role of the Organization of Turkic States as a platform for regional stability and cultural solidarity. Yilmaz emphasized that strengthening these institutional ties is essential for addressing common challenges and promoting sustainable development among Turkic-speaking nations.

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Economic Relations and Future Trade Prospects

The two leaders reviewed the current state of economic and trade relations which have shown significant potential for growth in recent years. They agreed on the need to further integrate their markets and encourage private sector engagement in bilateral projects. The talks underscored the mutual desire to diversify trade beyond traditional commodities and explore new areas of industrial synergy. This strategic alignment is expected to strengthen the economic resilience of both nations in an increasingly complex global market.

Scheduled Next Steps and Diplomatic Outcomes

Following the meetings in Tashkent both governments committed to implementing the agreements reached during the discussions. The Turkish delegation will continue to work with Uzbek counterparts to operationalize the decisions made by the High-Level Council on Supporting the Business Community. These efforts will include specific initiatives aimed at facilitating investments and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for companies operating in both jurisdictions. The outcomes of this visit reinforce the enduring bond between Turkey and Uzbekistan and set the stage for future collaborative endeavors.