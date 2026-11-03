Turkey and South Korea Seek Nuclear Trade Expansion Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

Recep Erdogan and Lee Jae-myung discuss expanding bilateral trade to $15 billion and cooperating on a second nuclear power plant in Sinop, diversifying from Russian ties.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan arrived in Seoul on Monday to initiate high-level discussions with South Korea n President Lee Jae-myung. The primary objective of this diplomatic visit is to broaden economic ties between the two nations, with a specific focus on stabilizing and expanding bilateral trade relations. Erdogan aims to establish a more balanced commercial structure that benefits Turkish exporters while strengthening strategic partnerships in critical sectors.

Nuclear Energy Cooperation Beyond Rosatom

Turkey is actively seeking to diversify its civilian nuclear energy program by exploring new partnerships beyond its current reliance on Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation. In an interview with the South Korean news service Yonhap published on Monday, Erdogan identified the Republic of Korea as a promising collaborator for the development of a new nuclear power plant. This initiative potentially targets the Sinop region, aiming to build a second facility alongside the existing Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

Also read Turkey and South Korea Sign Nuclear Finance Pact to Boost Trade to $15 Billion

Erdogan emphasized that Turkey attaches considerable importance to the negotiations with Korean officials, citing Seoul's extensive experience in nuclear technology. The collaboration would involve multiple facets of infrastructure development, including reactor technology, site assessment, licensing, financing, and business models. These discussions build upon a memorandum of understanding signed during Lee's visit to Turkey last year, which outlined the framework for such deep technological cooperation.

The feasibility studies for this new plant have already begun, reflecting Turkey's determination to secure reliable energy sources without over-relying on a single partner. While Turkey maintains contacts with other countries, including Russia, Ankara remains prepared to act in accordance with its national interests. Erdogan noted that the financing model for the Akkuyu plant did not burden the national budget, suggesting a similar approach for future projects with Korean partners.

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Trade Imbalance and $15 Billion Target

A significant portion of the dialogue between Erdogan and Lee focuses on correcting a persistent trade imbalance between Turkey and South Korea. Erdogan expressed dismay at the fact that South Korea currently exports significantly more goods to Turkey than Turkey exports to Seoul. The Turkish President stated a clear target of achieving $15 billion in bilateral trade volume, prioritizing the development of a more balanced trade structure.

To achieve this goal, Erdogan outlined a strategy that includes expanding investment opportunities and encouraging greater collaboration in production. The negotiations aim to create better agreements for Turkish businesses to access the South Korean market and other East Asian supply chains. By diversifying export markets, Turkey hopes to reduce its trade deficit and integrate more deeply into the regional economic ecosystem.

Strategic Defense and Logistics Investments

Defense cooperation remains a cornerstone of the economic relationship, with Turkey leveraging its success in drone technology. Turkish companies, particularly Baykar, controlled as much as 65 percent of the global market for drones by 2024. The Bayraktar line of inexpensive attack drones gained international prominence through their heavy use in Azerbaijan's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion.

South Korea has not remained immune to the appeal of Turkish military technology, recognizing the strategic value of these assets. Simultaneously, South Korea has pursued its own defense industry expansion, particularly during the term of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was ousted in 2024. South Korea previously prioritized defense cooperation with Middle Eastern states, including sales of tanks and artillery to Turkey, highlighting a mutually beneficial exchange of military hardware.

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Global Trade Routes and Regional Stability

Both nations are also addressing the impact of global geopolitical crises on their trade capabilities. Erdogan highlighted Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which have dramatically disrupted global trade and impacted the ability of Ankara and Seoul to conduct business. The Turkish President emphasized the vital need to develop reliable alternative routes for international trade to mitigate such risks.

In response to these disruptions, Turkey is seeking greater participation by Korean companies in its regional transport and logistics investments. Establishing alternative trade corridors is seen as essential for maintaining economic stability in an increasingly volatile global environment. This shared interest in secure logistics networks provides another layer of cooperation beyond nuclear energy and defense sectors.