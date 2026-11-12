Türkiye and Saudi Arabia Sign $120 Billion Defense Pact with 1,400 Joint Projects in Istanbul

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia unveil a 120 billion dollar defense portfolio with 1400 projects, aiming to localize production and boost high-tech exports under new strategic partnerships.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have officially launched a historic joint defense industrial program valued at approximately 120 billion dollars. This massive strategic partnership encompasses more than 1,400 specific projects designed to deeply integrate the military manufacturing capabilities of both nations. The landmark agreement was announced by Haluk Gorgun, the head of the Secretariat of Defense Industries, during the Türkiye - Saudi Arabia Defence Industry Days held in Istanbul.

The event, organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board and defense industry cluster SAHA Istanbul, signaled a major escalation in bilateral ties beyond ceremonial diplomacy. Turkish officials and their Saudi counterparts have conducted 75 formal meetings over the last 3.5 years to finalize this comprehensive portfolio. These extensive discussions involved key entities such as the General Authority for Military Industries and the General Authority for Defence Development.

Also read Top WWE Star Hospitalized in Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel Injury

Haluk Gorgun stated that the Republic of Türkiye has established a robust defense ecosystem over the past 20 years under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He emphasized that the country is prepared to take every necessary step to develop this model in collaboration with friendly nations. The initiative leverages a portfolio of nearly 4,500 defense small and medium-sized enterprises to drive joint development efforts effectively.

Saudi Arabia is pursuing a strategic objective to localize at least 50 percent of its defense production by 2030 under its Vision 2030 framework. Turkish companies are currently engaging in joint work with Saudi partners to support this critical national goal. Bandar Al-Khorayef, the Minister of State and Acting Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, confirmed that Saudi Arabia's defense localisation rate has already increased from 4 percent to 27 percent.

Al-Khorayef explained that Riyadh intends to reach the 50 percent target through technology transfer and long-term partnerships with international entities. He noted that the Kingdom offers specific incentives to attract investors and build a globally competitive defense industry. These efforts are powered by international research and development experience, which Saudi officials view as essential for achieving sustainable industrial growth.

Advertisement

Cetin Ali Donmez, the Deputy Industry and Technology Minister of Türkiye, provided detailed statistics on the economic benefits of this technological push. He reported that Türkiye's annual exports have approached 300 billion dollars, with manufacturing accounting for roughly 260 billion of that total. Since the pandemic began, the country's high-technology exports have grown by an impressive 87.5 percent.

Donmez further noted that the share of high- and medium-high-technology products in overall exports has reached 44.2 percent. Türkiye's total research and development expenditure reached 24.8 billion dollars, surpassing 1.5 percent of national income. This investment is supported by an ecosystem comprising 318,000 research and development personnel who are driving innovation across various sectors.

Donmez highlighted a dramatic surge in the defense and aerospace sector, noting that exports jumped from 248 million dollars in 2002 to over 10 billion dollars today. This growth employs more than 100,000 skilled personnel across over 4,000 entities. The ministry has issued over 1,200 investment incentive certificates for the sector to further stimulate industrial expansion.

Istanbul serves as the primary global trade hub for this initiative, where business representatives from around the world meet weekly to finalize agreements. Istanbul Governor Davut Gul emphasized that the SAHA Istanbul cluster has elevated defense industry clustering by transferring Türkiye's accumulated expertise to both domestic organizations and international stakeholders.

Murat Ikinci, the Vice Chairman of SAHA Istanbul and CEO of Roketsan, stated that bilateral defense cooperation will significantly contribute to both countries' industrialisation and technological deepening goals. He added that joint research and development in autonomous systems, integrated air and missile defense, propulsion technologies, and space systems will offer both nations rapid results and concrete project outcomes.

Advertisement

Ikinci stressed that cooperation should include small and medium enterprises, subcontractors, and technology startups. He noted that SAHA Istanbul represents Europe's largest technology cluster with over 1,300 member firms. The joint will demonstrated through the Makkah Agreement has paved the way for these concrete projects.

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye provided significant financial backing for this technological push. The council provided 65 billion liras in support to over 2,200 defence projects and more than 4,000 researchers. This substantial state support underscores the government's commitment to maintaining high levels of innovation in the defense sector.

Al-Khorayef said Türkiye and Saudi Arabia cooperate not only in industry but also on the basis of brotherhood. He highlighted joint efforts in the G20 and the Makkah Agreement as foundations for this deepened relationship. The Saudi minister emphasized that these political motivations are translating into tangible industrial realities.

The new agreements cover a wide array of critical defense technologies including unmanned systems and space capabilities. This integration allows both nations to reduce dependency on external suppliers while enhancing regional security. The $120 billion portfolio represents one of the largest single defense partnerships in the Middle East region.

Turkish firms are now actively positioning themselves to capture a significant share of Saudi defense spending. The transfer of technology and co-production models are expected to mature over the next decade. This shift aligns with global trends toward regional defense self-sufficiency and strategic autonomy.

The successful execution of these 1,400 projects will require sustained coordination between Ankara and Riyadh. Both governments have committed to resolving regulatory and logistical hurdles to facilitate smooth implementation. The focus remains on achieving measurable milestones in local production and export capabilities.