Turkish and Russian officials signed a joint declaration in Istanbul reaffirming their goal to double annual bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2027, covering energy, agriculture, and tourism.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Russia n Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak signed a joint economic declaration in Istanbul on Friday, formally recommitting both nations to doubling their annual bilateral trade volume to $100 billion. This agreement was reached during the 20th meeting of the Turkish- Russia n Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, marking a significant milestone in the economic partnership between Ankara and Moscow.

Doubling Trade Volume by 2027

The core objective outlined in the new declaration is the expansion of economic ties to reach $100 billion in annual transactions by the end of 2027. Minister Bolat confirmed that current annual trade stands at approximately $50 billion, highlighting the substantial growth required to meet this target. He emphasized that both governments remain fully committed to achieving this doubling of commerce through strengthened diplomatic and business channels.

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Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak provided further context on the current trading landscape, noting that Turkey serves as Russia's second-largest trading partner in 2025. In the first nine months of 2026, Turkey ranked fourth in terms of trade volume, demonstrating a consistent and robust relationship. The officials agreed that this momentum will continue to accelerate, ensuring that economic integration deepens across multiple sectors over the next few years.

Agricultural and Industrial Growth Drivers

Agricultural trade remains a critical pillar of the bilateral relationship, with bilateral exchanges in agricultural and related products rising by 12 percent in the first nine months of 2026. Specifically, Russian exports to Turkey in this sector grew by 17 percent during the same period. Novak reiterated that Turkey remains the largest buyer of Russian grain, securing a vital supply chain for Turkish consumers and manufacturers.

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Industrial cooperation also saw a major development with the opening of Turkey's first maleic anhydride plant in the GEBKIM industrial zone in Kocaeli. This facility, which opened on Thursday, allows Turkish manufacturers in the paints, varnishes, and construction materials sectors to source this essential chemical locally. This development reduces import dependency and strengthens the industrial base for both nations within the broader economic framework.

Energy Infrastructure and Transport Links

Energy security and transport connectivity were central topics during the discussions, with Novak confirming that Russia continues to supply Turkey with gas, oil, and petroleum products without interruption. These supplies flow through established infrastructure, including the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines, ensuring stable energy access for Turkish industries and households.

Progress on the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is also advancing, with work underway on all four units. Preparations are currently focused on bringing the first unit into operation, a critical step for Turkey's long-term energy independence and infrastructure development. These energy projects form the backbone of the economic strategy discussed by Minister Bolat and Deputy Prime Minister Novak.

Tourism and Future Cooperation Sectors

Tourism and transport links remain exceptionally strong, with Russian airlines carrying over 6.5 million passengers between the two countries last year. Nearly 7 million Russian tourists visited Turkey, ranking Russia as the first source of international tourists for the country. This high volume of travel underscores the deep people-to-people connections that support broader economic stability.

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Looking forward, the officials identified significant scope for closer cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, digital technology, logistics, and e-commerce. Additionally, they highlighted the importance of academic, sporting, and cultural exchanges to further strengthen the bond between the two nations. These diverse areas of collaboration will be key drivers in reaching the $100 billion trade goal by 2027.