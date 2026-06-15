Turkey and Global Leaders Praise US‑Iran Peace Deal as Key Step Toward Regional Stability

Turkish President Erdogan and foreign officials, alongside European powers and the UN, hail the US‑Iran memorandum of understanding as a major diplomatic breakthrough, urging careful implementation and offering support for navigation freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has publicly welcomed the recently announced memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, calling it a pivotal step toward lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

In a statement delivered on the social media platform X, Erdogan said the deal represents an "important development for the dominance of peace and calm in our region" and expressed sincere hope that it would usher in a permanent environment of security for all nations bordering the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that the period leading up to the formal signing ceremony must be handled with utmost caution, urging all parties to refrain from escalatory rhetoric, provocations, or any actions that could sabotage the fragile process.

Erdogan also thanked Pakistan for its exceptional mediation role and acknowledged the supportive contributions of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing Turkey's commitment to backing diplomatic initiatives grounded in international law. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan echoed the president's optimism, stating that Turkey views the US‑Iran agreement positively and hopes that subsequent negotiations will proceed constructively.

He described the memorandum as "an important milestone toward establishing lasting peace and stability in the region" and highlighted the agreement's provisions on immediate cease‑fire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for future talks on broader security issues. The reaction was not limited to Ankara; Qatar, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and the United Nations all issued statements praising the diplomatic breakthrough.

Qatar welcomed the agreement as a step toward sustainable peace and regional economic growth, while the European leaders called for the urgent restoration of unrestricted navigation through the Strait, offering to contribute a defensive, independent mission to protect commercial shipping and conduct mine‑clearance operations. The German chancellor described the pact as a "significant diplomatic achievement" that could pave the way for a safer Middle East and a more vibrant global economy.

United Nations Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres also congratulated the United States and Iran, noting that the deal includes provisions for an immediate and permanent cease‑fire, the reopening of the vital waterway, and a roadmap for further negotiations. European officials signalled a willingness to ease certain sanctions on Iran provided it takes clear, verifiable steps regarding its nuclear programme.

In addition, the statements reaffirmed support for Lebanon's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring the importance of maintaining a robust cease‑fire throughout the region. As the signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday in Geneva, the international community watches closely, hopeful that this diplomatic milestone will translate into lasting peace and economic recovery for the Middle East and beyond





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