Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran accuses Israel of committing a 'genocide of truth' through disinformation. This follows a festival in Istanbul highlighting media narratives regarding the conflict in Gaza.

Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran has issued a stark condemnation of Israel, accusing the nation of committing a parallel genocide of truth in the communications sector alongside its military actions on Palestinian lands. Speaking at the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul, Duran urged the mobilization of all available national and international efforts to counter what he described as systematic disinformation campaigns designed to manipulate global public opinion.

Duran asserted that Israel is actively producing lies and disseminating misleading information to sway international perspectives in their favor. He characterized this strategic communication effort as a deliberate attempt to obscure the harsh realities of the conflict. He emphasized that recognizing these tactical maneuvers is essential for understanding the broader geopolitical landscape and the true nature of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

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Director General of the Presidency's Communications Office, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, supported these claims by highlighting the insufficient coverage provided by global media outlets. Sobaci noted that global media cartels have failed to give adequate attention to the suffering of Palestinians, a plight that continues despite the existence of a ceasefire. He argued that the current media landscape often ignores the deep human toll of the conflict, leaving audiences uninformed about the true extent of the crisis.

Providing specific data to underscore the severity of the situation, Sobaci stated that the number of Palestinians killed by Israel since October 2023 is approaching 75,000. He stressed that no single statistic can fully convey the depth of their suffering, yet the numbers remain a critical indicator of the humanitarian disaster. He further cited estimates suggesting the actual death toll could reach 200,000, with 60 to 70 percent of Gaza's territory currently under Israeli occupation.

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Additional reports indicate that since October 2023, over 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 176,000 injured, with the majority of casualties being women and children. The conflict has also resulted in the destruction of approximately 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure. Furthermore, recent reports have documented lasting reproductive harm faced by women and girls in the region, adding another layer to the documented humanitarian crisis.

Duran praised the TRT Humanitarian Film Festival for challenging cultural imperialism and providing a platform for voices marginalized by hegemonic Western narratives. He highlighted the role of cinema and digital media in compelling audiences to confront realities they might otherwise ignore. This cultural intervention is presented as a necessary countermeasure to the alleged misinformation campaigns, revealing the names and lives behind the abstract statistics.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to filmmakers who addressed these critical themes. Mohammad Ebrahim Shahbazi secured first prize for The Chink of Light, while Hansel Rodrigues and Elizabeth Atherton took second place for Homing. Michael Vermaercke received third prize for Sound of the Somme, and Omar Saleh was honored with the TRT Special Award for Hopeless Clap, signaling a strong commitment to documenting the human impact of the conflict.

Duran emphasized that Türkiye's messaging and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's determination serve a singular purpose: building a global system that benefits humanity, advocates for peace, and centers on justice. He described Türkiye's efforts as tireless, focusing on exposing lies and delivering accurate information to both domestic and international audiences. This strategy aims to counteract the perceived manipulation of public opinion and foster a more just international discourse.

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Looking forward, the Turkish government continues to view the exposure of these narratives as a critical component of its foreign policy. By maintaining a consistent stance against what they term a genocide of truth, Türkiye intends to keep the focus on the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. This approach underscores the nation's broader goal of influencing global opinion through factual reporting and cultural diplomacy.

The Turkish Communications Directorate continues to operate under the directive that exposing the truth is vital for global awareness. They maintain that silence is complicity and that active participation in information sharing is a moral obligation. This stance reinforces Türkiye's position as a key advocate for Palestinian rights on the international stage, challenging dominant Western narratives through persistent diplomatic and cultural engagement.