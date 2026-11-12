TurboTax Reveals Four Critical Tax Breaks Military Families Miss Annually

Intuit TurboTax outlines specific tax deductions and filing extensions for service members. Discover how to claim travel, ROTC, combat pay, and moving expense benefits to maximize refunds.

Every fiscal year, military households across the United States surrender thousands of dollars in eligible tax relief due to a lack of awareness regarding specific service-related deductions. A recent detailed analysis by Intuit TurboTax highlights that while service members and their families receive unique financial benefits, these advantages remain inaccessible unless actively claimed on annual returns. The financial institution identified four primary areas where military personnel frequently overlook significant savings opportunities, ranging from travel reimbursements to combat zone exclusions. These overlooked provisions represent a substantial gap in tax planning for those who serve, potentially resulting in overpayment of federal income taxes. Understanding these specific allowances is crucial for military families seeking to optimize their financial standing after the tax filing deadline. Many service members remain unaware that the Internal Revenue Service offers tailored rules that do not apply to the general civilian workforce. The following breakdown details these four critical tax breaks, explaining exactly who qualifies, how to calculate the deductions, and the specific mechanisms required to claim them on federal tax forms.

Reserve Travel and ROTC Payment Exemptions

Service members assigned to the National Guard or military reserves may be eligible to deduct unreimbursed travel expenses under specific geographic and temporal conditions. According to Intuit TurboTax, these deductions apply when service members travel more than 100 miles from their primary residence and remain away from home overnight. The deductible costs encompass lodging, mileage, tolls, and parking fees, alongside exactly half of the cost of meals, provided the meal deduction does not exceed the official per diem rate. For the 2026 tax year, the standard mileage rate is fixed at 72.5 cents per mile for travel occurring through June 30. From July 1 onward, the rate increases to 76 cents per mile. Additionally, students participating in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) can exclude certain financial support from their taxable income. Specifically, allowances received for participation in advanced training sessions are not subject to federal income tax. However, this exemption is strictly limited to training allowances and does not extend to any active duty pay received during the period. Service members must carefully distinguish between these two types of income to ensure proper reporting and compliance with federal tax regulations.

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Combat Pay Exclusions and EITC Qualification

Income generated from service in a designated combat zone is entirely excluded from federal taxable income, providing a direct reduction in the total tax liability for affected service members. While military officers may face specific caps on their tax-free pay, the fundamental rule remains that combat pay is not subject to income tax. Intuit TurboTax emphasizes a critical strategic consideration: service members must not ignore this tax-free income when calculating eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The earned income used to determine qualification for the EITC must include combat pay, even though that specific income is not taxed. Excluding this money from the earned income calculation could inadvertently reduce or disqualify a service member from receiving this valuable refundable credit. This mechanism allows military families to benefit from the exclusion of the income itself while simultaneously leveraging the full earnings amount to maximize other tax benefits. Proper documentation of the combat zone service dates is essential to substantiate these claims during any potential review by the IRS.

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Active Duty Moving Expense Deductions

Personnel on active duty status who incur moving expenses in connection with a permanent change of station are permitted to deduct these costs on their tax returns, provided the expenses were not reimbursed by the government. This deduction applies to the direct costs associated with relocating a household due to military orders. The key distinction for active duty members versus civilian employees is the continued allowance of this deduction for moving expenses. Service members must retain detailed records of all unreimbursed costs to substantiate the deduction. This provision reduces the overall taxable income, thereby lowering the total tax bill for families undergoing relocation. The clarity of these rules ensures that military personnel are not financially penalized for the frequent relocations required by their service commitments. Accurate reporting of these expenses is mandatory to claim the benefit and avoid future audit complications.

Filing Extensions and Combat Zone Deadlines

The Internal Revenue Service provides automatic filing extensions for individuals serving in designated combat zones or experiencing specific hardships related to their deployment. Service members serving in a combat zone during tax filing season are granted at least 180 days beyond the traditional April 15 deadline to file their tax returns. This extension also applies to individuals hospitalized due to injuries sustained in a combat zone, ensuring that medical recovery does not jeopardize tax compliance. For personnel serving overseas in non-combat zones, the standard April 15 deadline is automatically extended to June 15, eliminating the need for a formal request for additional time. Civilian individuals serving in a combat zone must adhere to the same rules as military personnel but are required to write the words "Combat Zone" and their deployment date in red ink across the top of their tax return. Military members are exempt from this specific notation requirement. Furthermore, if a service member is unavailable to sign a joint tax return due to their service status, their spouse is authorized to sign on their behalf using a power of attorney. These provisions ensure that financial and legal obligations do not conflict with active military duties, providing necessary flexibility for those serving the country. This story was produced by Intuit TurboTax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.