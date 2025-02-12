TurboTax Offers Savings and Services for the 2025 Tax Season

TurboTax presents various options for filing taxes, including free self-service, assisted online filing, and full-service preparation by tax experts. The platform also offers discounts, promotions, and helpful resources to simplify the tax filing process.

TurboTax has been a popular choice for self-filing taxes for many years. Its user-friendly platform and various service options cater to a wide range of users, from those comfortable handling their own taxes to those seeking professional assistance. TurboTax offers free self-service for eligible individuals, as well as TurboTax Live Assisted, where users can file online with the support of tax experts when needed.

For a more hands-off approach, TurboTax Full Service provides comprehensive tax preparation and review by a dedicated tax expert. To simplify the often complex process of filing taxes, there's a comprehensive guide available on How to Pay Your Taxes Online, featuring TurboTax and similar services to help navigate the different options based on individual tax needs. WIRED also provides TurboTax coupons to help users save money during this yearly chore. TurboTax offers several discounts and promotions throughout the tax season. 'Early Bird' offers provide savings on online plan prices, while new users who switch to TurboTax can file all tax forms for free in the app until February 18th, excluding TurboTax Live products. Users interested in TurboTax Full Service can save over 10% by switching to a Full Service Expert. Furthermore, TurboTax guarantees to beat the price paid to a CPA or licensed tax preparer last tax season by at least 10% if users lock in the offer by March 18th and file by March 25th. Additional savings are available with a 20% discount on TurboTax Live Assisted and TurboTax Full Service, starting at only $32 and $72 respectively. State returns are an additional cost for these services. For those with simpler tax situations, TurboTax Free Edition offers free filing for eligible users. Around 37% of taxpayers qualify for this option, which handles simple Form 1040 returns. TurboTax also provides helpful resources like a Tax Refund Calculator and a Tax Bracket Calculator to assist users in estimating their returns and taxable income. Military members can file their federal and state taxes for free through TurboTax's special offer. Service codes, typically issued by TurboTax customer support for specific situations, can be redeemed for discounts. Users can stay updated on limited-time offers throughout the tax season by following WIRED's TurboTax discount code listings.





