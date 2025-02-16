Tupac Shakur Murder Trial Delay Sought by Defense, Citing New Witness Testimony

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, seeks a trial delay as his defense team presents new witness testimony suggesting Davis was not at the scene and explores the possibility of another individual being responsible for the killing.

Attorneys for Duane 'Keffe D' Davis , the man accused of orchestrating the killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur , are seeking to delay the March trial, citing the need for additional investigative work to ensure a fair trial. The motion filed Friday in a Nevada court reveals key details about Davis' defense strategy . It states that a private investigator has uncovered witnesses who can attest that Davis was not present at the scene of the 1996 shooting nor in Las Vegas at the time.

Furthermore, the motion suggests the possibility of another individual being behind the shooting, and that witnesses regarding this claim are currently being interviewed. The defense team emphasized that these recent developments and the necessity to interview crucial witnesses necessitate a postponement.A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to address the trial's timing. Carl Arnold, the lead attorney on Davis' defense, stated, 'This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined.' On September 7, 1996, Shakur was a passenger in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion 'Suge' Knight. They were stopped at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled alongside their vehicle, unleashing gunfire. Davis, a former gang leader, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and has been incarcerated since his September 2023 arrest. While Davis was identified as one of four suspects early in the investigation, he is the only one to have been formally charged. Arnold contends that Davis should never have been charged due to immunity agreements he claims to have reached with federal and local prosecutors years ago while residing in California. However, prosecutors maintain that any immunity agreement was limited in scope and assert that they possess compelling evidence against Davis, including his own accounts of the shooting detailed in his memoir 'Compton Street Legend.' Davis has acknowledged in interviews and his memoir that he provided the gun used in the drive-by shooting and that he was present in the vehicle. Yet, his legal filings argue that his recent descriptions of orchestrating the drive-by shooting were 'done for entertainment purposes and to make money.' The defense attorneys further claim to have witness information indicating that Shakur was in stable condition following the shooting and that his death occurred suddenly after a week in the hospital. They are currently consulting medical and forensic experts to assess potential alternative causes of death





