Tupac murder suspect Keefe D allegedly brags about killing in shocking audio

Audio tapes featuring the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur allegedly boasting about the rapper’s murder have been discovered — and could become key evidence in his upcoming trial.

in the kill of Tupac in several recorded phone calls behind bars, according to a Las Vegas legal source. The alleged recordings offer aProsecutors allegedly plan to introduce the tapes as evidence in Davis’ trial, set to begin in Las Vegas August 10, the source said.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, arrives in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. The District Attorney’s office believes Keefe admitted to being involved in the crime during a recorded prison phone call, the source added, insisting it was his “first amendment right”to be able to talk about Tupac.

Davis allegedly mentions his involvement in the murder along with intricate details about how it happened while discussing potential film and TV projects related to the case, according to the source. Davis has publicly denied having any role in the murder since his arrest in 2023. He had previously talked about his involvement in the case in TV interviews and a memoir and also allegedly confessed to his involvement in two prior confessions made in police interviews.

Tupac Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. Davis’ lawyer Michael Sanft played down the significance of the alleged recordings that could surface at trial.

“Here’s the thing at the end of the day, when the state of Nevada has to rely on that kind of information to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, they’ve got a huge problem,” Sanft said. “And I’ve seen the state before , they’ll listen to the phone calls, but it’s sort of like, ‘Nah, we don’t care. We don’t need them,'” he continued.

“Do I agree with him writing the book and doing all these interviews? No,” he said.

“Keefe knows that I’m in his corner and I have a personal pride issue here because I want to win this case too and I want to do the best job for Keefe that I can,” Snaft added. Before his arrest, Keefe tried to sell rights to his memoir “Compton Street Legend” to many networks and production companies.

Judge Carli Kierny is holding a pre trial hearing on June 30 to ensure all parties are ready for the August 10 trial. Duane"Keefe D" Davis, 60, arrives in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Tupac Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip.





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