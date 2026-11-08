Tupac Lawyer Michael Sanft Dies at 55 Months After Duane Davis Conviction

Las Vegas attorney Michael Sanft, who represented Duane Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder trial, has died at age 55. His death coincides with Davis's appeal of his recent first-degree murder conviction.

Michael Sanft, the Las Vegas attorney who provided legal representation for Duane 'Keffe D' Davis in the high-profile murder trial of Tupac Shakur, has died at the age of 55. The Clark County Coroner's office confirmed the death occurred at Sanft's residence on a Friday morning, shortly before Davis filed a notice of appeal for his conviction.

The announcement of the lawyer's passing comes just days after the jury convicted Davis of first-degree murder. Davis received a sentence of 40 years to life in prison on October 13 after being found guilty of using a deadly weapon in the 1996 shooting that killed the rap icon.

Also read Michael Sanft Dies at 54 After Representing Keffe D in Tupac Murder Case

The Death of Michael Sanft and Legal Context

Sanft had taken the Davis case pro-bono, viewing it as a significant challenge in his long career. He previously stated he did not see what he could have done differently in his defense strategy, despite the conviction. Police described the circumstances of his death as non-suspicious, though the Coroner's office has not yet released a formal cause or manner of death as of the time of reporting.

Sanft was a seasoned legal professional with a biography noting his upbringing on the South Pacific island of Tonga before moving to San Diego, California, at age 12. Over his career, he had tried more than 150 cases to a jury verdict, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the local legal community.

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Prosecution and Defense Perspectives on the Case

The prosecution team, led by Marc DiGiacomo, characterized Sanft as one of the premier defense attorneys in Las Vegas. DiGiacomo expressed personal grief, stating that while the legal city lost a good lawyer, he had personally lost a friend. The defense team argued throughout the nine-day trial in August that Davis's confessions to detectives and in his 2019 memoir were fabricated lies.

Jury deliberations lasted only three hours before returning a guilty verdict. The prosecution relied heavily on Davis's own statements, which he provided years after the initial agreement to avoid prosecution at that time. Davis had previously spoken to detectives but avoided charges until he published his memoir and gave interviews detailing his role in the shooting.

Historical Details of the Tupac Shakur Murder

Davis remains the only person ever charged in the death of Shakur, who was shot on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas. Shakur was riding in the passenger seat of a black BMW with music executive Marion 'Suge' Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up to the same red light. Shots were fired, and Shakur died six days later from his injuries.

In his memoir, Davis claimed he sought revenge for the beating of his nephew, Orlando Anderson, which occurred hours before the drive-by shooting. Davis alleged he was in the passenger seat of the Cadillac and passed a firearm to a backseat occupant who fired the fatal shots. He maintained this version of events during his trial as his primary defense against the murder charges.

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Reactions from Colleagues and Future Legal Steps

Colleagues and peers in the legal community have paid tribute to Sanft's character and skill. Clark County District Court marshal Michael Sloan described him as one of the best human beings he knew. Fellow attorney Mike Troiano labeled him an extremely talented trial lawyer who was beloved by jurors and peers alike.

Sanft was also known for representing former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore in a federal wire fraud case involving misuse of funds intended for a police officer statue. Fiore was convicted in October 2024 but received a pardon from President Donald Trump in April. She expressed shock and sadness at Sanft's passing, citing his caring nature.

As the legal community mourns, the focus now shifts to the appeals process for Duane Davis. A notice of appeal was filed on Friday, October 30, as Davis plans to challenge his conviction. The Clark County Coroner's office continues to investigate the specific cause of Michael Sanft's death, with further details expected in the coming days.