Netflix unveils a four-part podcast series featuring rare 1996 Tupac Shakur interview. New details reveal his plan to end East Coast-West Coast tensions before his murder.

Netflix is set to release a new four-part podcast series centered on a never-before-aired interview with the late rap icon Tupac Shakur, originally recorded in 1996. The upcoming documentary-style series, titled 'Tupac: Resurrection' or similar archival project, aims to shed new light on the artist's final months before his tragic death in Las Vegas.

Netflix Podcast Series Unveiled

The streaming giant confirmed the project as part of its growing strategy to expand its true-crime and music documentary catalog. This specific series will utilize the rare audio recordings to explore the internal and external conflicts surrounding Shakur during the height of his career. The interviews provide a candid look at his thoughts on the burgeoning rivalry between East and West Coast hip-hop scenes. Viewers and listeners will gain access to conversations that were previously kept private, offering a nuanced perspective on the events leading up to November 1996.

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Desire to End Coast Rivalries

E.D.I. Mean, a close member of Shakur's group Digital Underground, revealed new details about the artist's intentions to de-escalate tensions. According to Mean, Shakur returned from New York with a clear mission to stop the violence plaguing the industry. Mean recalled Shakur stating, 'I'm squashing the sh-. I'm deading everything,' indicating a firm resolve to end the conflict. The rapper was reportedly planning a collaborative album featuring artists from across the United States. This project was designed to bridge the gap between the rivaling coasts and promote unity rather than division.

Mother's Historical Influence

Shakur's mother, Afeni Shakur, played a pivotal role in shaping his perspective during this turbulent period. E.D.I. Mean noted that he was privy to many conversations between the rapper and his mother prior to the trip to Las Vegas. Afeni Shakur, a former Black Panther, shared historical insights about the U.S. government's COINTELPRO program. She explained how federal agents successfully wedged separation between different groups by forging letters exchanged between East and West Coast factions. These tactics led to the killings of figures such as Bunchy Carter on the UCLA campus. Afeni used these historical precedents to warn her son about similar manipulation tactics targeting the hip-hop community.

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Legal Context and Duane Davis

The podcast series arrives as the legal proceedings surrounding Tupac Shakur's murder have seen significant developments. Duane Davis, a convicted killer, was recently sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his role in the murder. While Davis is serving his sentence, questions about the full scope of the conspiracy remain. The new audio interviews may provide context that was unavailable during previous trials. E.D.I. Mean mentioned that Shakur began making changes in his outlook after discussing these historical parallels with his mother. These changes reportedly influenced his behavior and decisions in the final weeks of his life.

Impact on Hip-Hop History

The release of this podcast series is expected to impact how historians and fans view the final days of Tupac Shakur. It challenges the narrative that he was solely focused on escalating the rivalry. Instead, it suggests a complex figure actively seeking reconciliation and artistic collaboration. The series will likely spark renewed interest in the broader cultural and political forces affecting the hip-hop industry in the mid-1990s. By combining archival audio with contemporary commentary from those who knew him best, Netflix aims to provide a comprehensive resource. This addition to the body of work surrounding Shakur underscores the enduring relevance of his life and music.