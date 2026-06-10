Tunisian Man Arrested for Alleged Serial Sexual Assaults on British Tourists in Valencia Hostel

A 32-year-old Tunisian national has been arrested in connection with separate alleged sexual assaults on three British female tourists at a hostel in Valencia, Spain. The suspect, who posed as a hotel employee, targeted two 18 and 19-year-old women in the early hours of Tuesday morning, luring them to a bathroom where he allegedly groped them and attempted forced kissing. A third victim, aged 26 and a roommate of the first two, reported a similar assault by the same man on Sunday. Police, including a specialized unit for violence against women, are investigating. The suspect will appear before a magistrate to determine pre-trial detention. The case highlights a pattern of recent sexual assaults on foreign tourists in Spanish holiday destinations, including a separate incident in Palma de Mallorca where a van driver abducted a British woman, and an attack in Manacor involving drink spiking.

Spanish authorities have arrested a 32-year-old Tunisian man suspected of carrying out a series of sexual assault s against three British women at a hostel in Valencia .

The alleged incidents occurred over a short period, with the first two victims being attacked in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to local media reports, the suspect approached the two young women, aged 18 and 19, after they arrived at the budget accommodation in an Uber. Pretending to be an employee, he opened the door for them and then allegedly convinced them to follow him to a bathroom.

Once inside, he reportedly grabbed their arms to prevent them from leaving when they grew suspicious. The suspect then groped the older teenager and attempted to kiss the younger woman while putting his hand under her skirt. After the struggle, the women managed to call the police.

When officers arrived, a third British woman, aged 26 and understood to be a roommate of the first two, came forward to report that she had also been sexually assaulted by the same man on Sunday morning. She told police that while she was brushing her teeth in the women's bathroom, the suspect crept up behind her, wrapped his arms around her, and rubbed himself against her without her consent.

Following the initial assault on Tuesday, the suspect allegedly followed the first two victims to the women's bathroom, removed his clothes, and started taking a shower before fleeing the scene. A specialist police unit dealing with violence against women has taken charge of the investigation. It remains unclear whether all three victims have provided formal statements to the authorities.

The hostel, located in Valencia's Camins al Grau neighborhood about a ten-minute drive from the historic city center, has received mixed reviews online. Police have not yet issued an official comment but are expected to do so shortly. The arrested individual will be brought before an investigating magistrate who will decide whether to release him on bail or order pre-trial detention pending the ongoing investigation.

This disturbing case adds to a series of recent sexual assaults targeting foreign tourists in popular Spanish holiday spots. Just last month, a van driver was arrested in Palma de Mallorca for allegedly abducting a young British tourist from the street and sexually assaulting her. According to detectives, the suspect forced the woman into his van after spotting her walking back to her hotel from a nightclub. He then sped off and assaulted her while driving.

The victim escaped when the man stopped at a red light; two witnesses who had followed the vehicle intervened and took a photo of the license plate, which proved crucial for the arrest. That incident occurred on May 11 along Palma's Paseo Maritimo seafront promenade. Earlier, on May 1, a foreign tourist in the Majorcan city of Manacor was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men she met in a bar.

Police reports indicate that the men likely spiked her drink after she left it unattended to use the restroom. When she felt unwell, they offered to drive her back to her hotel but instead took her to a waste ground and assaulted her in the back seat of their car. These repeated incidents have raised concerns about tourist safety in Spain's holiday destinations, prompting calls for heightened security measures and better protection for visitors, particularly young women traveling alone





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Valencia Sexual Assault British Tourists Hostel Tunisian Suspect Spain Tourist Safety Palma Mallorca Drink Spiking

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