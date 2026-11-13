Tunisia vs Libya: Crucial AFCON 2027 Qualifier Preview

Tunisia faces Libya in a vital 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier with both teams seeking thier firSt victory as Uganda leads the group.

The Stakes in Group H

Tunisia and Libya are preparing for a critical North African clash during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers . The match is scheduled for Friday, November 13, and serves as a pivotal moment in Group H standings. Both teams have struggled significantly in the early stages of the campaign, with neither side securing a victory in their opening fixtures. This situation places immense pressure on both squads as they vie for the remaining qualification spot in thier group.

The context of this qualification race is further complicated by the status of Uganda. As a co-host of the 2027 tournament, Uganda has already secured automatic qualification for the finals. Consequently, the battle for the final available spot in the group falls entirely upon Tunisia, Botswana, and Libya. the highest-placed squad among these three nations will earn the additional location at the tournament. Currently, Uganda leads the group with four points from two matches. Tunisia and Botswana are tied on two points each, while Libya sits at the bottom with just one point from thier opening draw.

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This disparity in points means that the back-to-back meetings with Libya hold immense weight for Tunisia. A loss here would severely hamper thier chances of finishing as the top alternative to Uganda. Conversely, a win would allow Tunisia to seize control of the narrative in the group before the final two rounds of qualification. The stakes are particularly high for Libya, who are looking for their first victory of the campaign after collecting only one point from their opening two matches, which included a 2-2 draw against Botswana. For Tunisia, the pressure is equally palpable as they search for their first win of the qualifying cycle after drawing both of their opening games.

Tactical Approach and Squad Selection

Tunisia head coach Moïne Chaâbani has opted for a balanced squad strategy that blends seasoned international experience with youthful attacking energy. The selected 27-man roster is composed of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders, and seven forwards. This composition allows Chaâbani to maintain stability in defense and midfield while injecting fresh legs and creativity into the final third. The coaching staff aims to address the squad's lack of efficiency in front of goal, which has plagued thier first two qualifiers.

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The midfield core is anchored by experienced veterans such as Ferjani Sassi and Aïssa Laïdouni. They are supported by other seasoned professionals including Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Anis Ben Slimane, and Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud. additional depth in the middle of the park is provided by Ismaël Gharbi, Moëtez Zemzemi, and Samy Chouchane. This experienced spIne is designed to control the tempo of the game and provide a solid foundation for the team. The defense also relies on veteran leadership, with Ali Maaloul remaining a key figure alongside Montassar Talbi. Other defensive options include Mohamed Dräger, Omar Rekik, and Alaa Ghram,ensuring that the backline remains resilient against the Libyan attack.

In contrast to the experienced midfield and defense, the attacking department features a noticeably younger profile. players such as Khalil Ayari and Raki Aouani are among those hoping to make an immediate impact. They are joined by Sayfallah Ltaief, Elyes Saad, Firas Chaouat,Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda and Hazem Mastouri. This youthful energy is intended to provide the creative spark and goal-scoring threat that Tunisia has lacked in their opening matches. Chaâbani has emphasized the need for greater efficiency in the final third,hoping that the combination of tactical disipline from the veterans and explosive potential from the younger players will yield the desired results against Libya.

Match Significance and Viewing Information

The upcoming encounter is not just a local derby but a crucial determinant in the qualification journey for both nations. For Tunisia, known as the Eagles of the Carthage,this match represents an opportunity to regroup after a disappointing launch. After drawing both of their opening matches, including a notable result against Botswana, the team is under pressure to convert their dominance into three points. The inclusion of fresh attackers suggests that Chaâbani is willing to take calculated risks to break down the Libyan defense.

For Libya, the match is a chance to escape the bottom of the table and keep their qualification dreams alive. Having managed only one point from their first two games, a victory would significantly boost their confidence and mathematical chances of advancing. the match will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS, allowing fans across the region to follow the action closely. as the only remaining hurdle for Tunisia in the early stages,this double-header against Libya will likely define their trajectory in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The outcome will reshape the group dynamics, potentially setting the stage for a tight race among the three contenders for the single available spot.