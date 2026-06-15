Tunisia Sack Sabri Lamouchi After 5-1 Defeat to Sweden; Reports of Factions in Camp

Tunisia has sacked manager Sabri Lamouchi following a 5-1 loss to Sweden, according to reports. Fights erupted in the Tunisian camp post-match and at the team hotel. Lamouchi, appointed in January, was in charge for only five games. Tunisian radio station Mosaique FM reported an emergency meeting to discuss his future, with assistant Wahbi Khazri, a former Sunderland star, as a potential replacement. A fight reportedly involved a supporter and Lamouchi's son, whose role was clarified by Lamouchi as non-official. The manager defended his son's presence and criticized media focus, urging attention on upcoming matches against Austria, Belgium, and Sweden in pursuit of advancing to the second round.

Tunisia manager Sabri Lamouchi has been sacked after their 5-1 hammering by Sweden , according to reports. There are also reports of fights in the Tunisia n camp immediately after full-time and also back at the team hotel.

Lamouchi, the former boss of Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City, has only been in charge of Tunisia for five games, having been appointed in January. According to Tunisian radio station Mosaique FM, Tunisian delegation chiefs requested an emergency meeting to discuss Lamouchi's future. His assistant, former Sunderland star Wahbi Khazri, could be promoted to replace him.

A witness also told the radio station that a fight broke out between a supporter and Lamouchi's son, whose role in the set-up is unclear. Tunisia manager Sabri Lamouchi is reportedly on thin ice after their 5-1 thrashing by Sweden Quizzed by journalists about his son, Lamouchi said: 'As a father I'll answer you first, and it’s also the coach who’ll answer you.

'I’m sure there are family connections here, but my son plays no part in the selection process. 'When I say there were five players there, he’s there, he’s working on his thesis, he has no official role, he’s no longer on the pitch. And right now, as we speak, he’s not here; he’s feeling awkward.

'Do you know where he is? He’s with his grandmother, my mother and my sister, because yesterday was Eid, so my mother came to visit. Are you going to criticise me for having my mother stay at the hotel as well?

'Let’s be serious and make sure we ask the right questions and do our best to look after our interests, because what’s in your interests: is it to argue about something that’s not worth arguing about, or is it to focus on how Austria will play, how Belgium will play and how we’ll prepare for Sweden? 'Me, like all of you, I really want us to reach the second round.

'You think I will answer questions about what is said on social media? ' Which England star has 7 GCSEs? Who has lost half of his finger? Test your knowledge of Thomas Tuchel's squad with our exclusive quiz HERE.





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Tunisia Sabri Lamouchi Sweden 5-1 Defeat Wahbi Khazri Mosaique FM Team Hotel Fight Coaching Change

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