Tunisia fires coach mid-World Cup after being decimated by Sweden

Tunisia fired coach Sabri Lamouchi after a 5-1 loss to Sweden and appointed Hervé Renard for the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

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Tunisia fired coach Sabri Lamouchi on Monday after the 5-1 loss. Hervé Renard was appointed the coach for the remainder of. The Tunisian soccer federation said Renard’s deal will only cover the next matches in the tournament and a longer-term deal will be discussed later. Tunisia head coach Sabri Lamouchi watches during the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, on June 14, 2026.

Tunisia has Japan and the Netherlands remaining on the schedule. However, the loss put Tunisia in a pretty tough spot as Japan and the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw gave each team a point. Japan would qualify for the knockout stage if the World Cup ended today.in 2022. Saudi Arabia shocked the world in Qatar when the team beat Argentina in a group stage match.

He also coached the French women’s team in the 2023 World Cup. Then-Saudi Arabia head coach Herve Renard reacts during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia in Lusail, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2022. It’s not the first time Tunisia made a coaching change during the tournament. Tunisia head coach Sabri Lamouchi stands ahead of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, on June 14, 2026.

Spain had success in a stunning coaching turnaround mid-World Cup. In 2018, Spain fired Julen Lopetegui two days before its first match against Portugal. Spain advanced to the knockout stage but lost to Russia on penalties.





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