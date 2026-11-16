Tunica County Sheriff: Husband Suicide After Killing Wife Adam-Banks

Mississippi authorities confirm a homicide-suicide in Robinsonville. 54-year-old Banks shot 31-year-old Adam-Banks before dying by suicide near the Tunica County Sheriff's Office on November 14.

Authorities in Mississippi have confirmed the tragic deaths of a married couple following an incident that unfolded on Saturday, November 14. The Tunica County Sheriff's Office reported that 54-year-old Banks fatally shot his wife, 31-year-old Adam-Banks, before taking his own life near the sheriff's headquarters in Robinsonville.

Morning Call Sparks Emergency Response

The sequence of events began when deputies received an emergency call on Saturday at approximately 12:51 p.m. regarding a shooting at the Lexington apartments located in Robinsonville. An unidentified caller informed police officers that Banks had allegedly shot Adam-Banks at the residence. Upon their arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered Adam-Banks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pafford emergency medical personnel immediately attempted to revive and treat her severe injuries. Despite their efforts, the Tunica County coroner ultimately declared her dead at the scene.

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Shooter Turns Self In And Dies By Suicide

After authorities identified Banks as the suspect in the shooting, officers managed to establish telephone contact with him. During the call, Banks reportedly informed the authorities that he was traveling to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office to turn himself in. Deputies later located his vehicle in the sheriff's office parking lot. Inside the vehicle, they discovered that Banks had died by suicide. Officials stated that deputies and first responders performed lifesaving measures on Banks, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. The investigation into the killings remains ongoing and is being processed as a homicide-suicide case.

Investigation Continues Without Motive Disclosure

While the deaths have been confirmed, the Tunica County Sheriff's Office has not yet released specific information regarding the events that led up to the shooting. It is currently unknown if Banks and Adam-Banks had a documented history of domestic violence disputes or if officers have identified a specific motive for the killing. The department has also withheld details about the couple's marriage, including the duration of their relationship, their wedding date, and whether they shared any children. Investigators are working to piece together the timeline and circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

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Public Appeal For Crime Scene Information

Police are actively seeking information from the public to aid in the resolution of this case. The Tunica County Sheriff's Office has requested that anyone with knowledge regarding the incident or the couple's background contact them directly. Residents can provide tips or information by calling the office at 662-363-1411. The investigation team continues to review evidence and interview witnesses as they work to close the case file.

Resources For Crisis Support Available

In light of this tragic event, authorities have emphasized the availability of support services for those affected by violence or crisis. Individuals who are struggling or know someone who is in distress are encouraged to seek help immediately. Support is available by calling or texting 988, or by chatting online through designated crisis support platforms. These resources remain accessible to the community as a precautionary measure during sensitive times.