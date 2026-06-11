Tuner Soundtrack Preview: 'Breaking Codes' from Composer Will Bates

Collider is proud to present a special preview track from the Tuner soundtrack, 'Breaking Codes,' which comes at a turning point in the story. The track features the composer's 'Stimmgerat' device and mechanical percussion to imply the presence of a piano without actually using the instrument itself.

Tuner is a tense crime thriller centering around a piano tuner with an ear for safecracking. It's no surprise that a movie based in the world of music would have a complex, thrilling score, courtesy of composer Will Bates; and now, you'll be able to bring it home.

Decca Records is releasing the Tuner soundtrack on June 12, and Collider is proud to present a special preview track from the album. The preview track, 'Breaking Codes,' comes at a turning point in the story, as piano tuner Niki (Leo Woodall) realizes his finely-honed hearing can also be turned to crime.

Collider had an opportunity to speak with Bates about the track; he explained how he composed the track to imply the presence of a piano without actually using the instrument itself. Breaking Codes marks the first big shift in Niki’s story. As a byproduct of his hearing condition, Nikki discovers he has this safe-cracking ability. Daniel Roher and I wanted to see if we could elude to the piano, without ever actually incorporating its familiar sound.

The track features my ‘Stimmgerat’, an East German 1960s piano tuning device which has a built in oscillator of 12 pitches. I layered it through old tape to build out the chords. And a lobotomized piano harp with midi triggered mallets provides mechanical, punctuating percussion





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Tuner Soundtrack Breaking Codes Composer Will Bates Piano Tuner Niki Safe-Cracking Ability East German 1960S Piano Tuning Device Midi Triggered Mallets Mechanical Punctuating Percussion

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