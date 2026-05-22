Tuner Review: A Heartwarming Heist Thriller with a Nuanced Performance

Tuner is a unique blend of genres, intertwining a heist thriller, a romance, and a character study. The film showcases Leo Woodall's powerful performance as Niki, a piano prodigy coping with hyperacusis, and highlights the power of music and emotion in overcoming adversity.
Tuner, a heartwarming heist thriller , follows Niki, a piano prodigy plagued by a debilitating condition called hyperacusis, which makes even faint sounds painful. He is caught up in a series of thefts by shady security guards and must navigate a whirlwind of events with the help of Ruthie, a budding composer.
Leo Woodall, in a nuanced performance, brings Niki's struggles and triumphs to life. Tuner is a gripping, multi-genre tale directed by Daniel Roher, enriched by the talent of Dustin Hoffman and Havana Rose Liu
Tuner Review Heist Thriller Piano Prodigy Hyperacusis Performance By Leo Woodall Heartwarming Genre Mix
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
How 'Navalny' filmmaker Daniel Roher’s post-Oscar creative depression inspired ‘Tuner’Daniel Roher is a filmmaker driven by a constant need to create.
Read more »
‘Tuner’ Review: Slick, Engaging Caper Boosted by Dustin Hoffman and a Wildly Charismatic Leo WoodallThe 'White Lotus' star plays a piano tuner with a hearing problem, with Hoffman as his ailing mentor, in 'Navalny' director Daniel Roher's first narrative film.
Read more »
‘Tuner:’ How an L.A. Piano Tuner Cured ‘Navalny’ Filmmaker Daniel Roher’s Post-Oscar Creative BlockFor his narrative feature debut, Roher shadowed a man who tunes pianos for a living, and came up with the idea of a movie that is part 'Good Will Hunting,' part crime thriller.
Read more »
Talkin' piano, 'Tuner,' and imposter syndrome with Havana Rose LiuNewsweek chats with Havana Rose Liu, star of Daniel Roher's new movie, 'Tuner,' also starring Dustin Hoffman and Leo Woodall
Read more »