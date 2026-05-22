Tuner Review: A Heartwarming Heist Thriller with a Nuanced Performance

Tuner is a unique blend of genres, intertwining a heist thriller, a romance, and a character study. The film showcases Leo Woodall's powerful performance as Niki, a piano prodigy coping with hyperacusis, and highlights the power of music and emotion in overcoming adversity.

Tuner, a heartwarming heist thriller , follows Niki, a piano prodigy plagued by a debilitating condition called hyperacusis, which makes even faint sounds painful. He is caught up in a series of thefts by shady security guards and must navigate a whirlwind of events with the help of Ruthie, a budding composer.

Leo Woodall, in a nuanced performance, brings Niki's struggles and triumphs to life. Tuner is a gripping, multi-genre tale directed by Daniel Roher, enriched by the talent of Dustin Hoffman and Havana Rose Liu





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Tuner Review Heist Thriller Piano Prodigy Hyperacusis Performance By Leo Woodall Heartwarming Genre Mix

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