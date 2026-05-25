Tuna Sales Soar in the UK Amid Health-Conscious Trends

Tuna sales have seen a significant increase in the UK over the last two years, with Tesco reporting an 18% rise in demand. Nutritionists and health experts weigh in on the health benefits and risks associated with eating tuna, including its high levels of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D, as well as concerns about mercury and overfishing.

Whether mixed with mayonnaise and served in a sandwich, stirred into a pasta bake or dolloped on a baked potato, tuna is a simple yet versatile store-cupboard staple.

No surprise then that it's the second-most-eaten fish in the UK, with salmon taking the top spot. And despite multiple scares about overfishing and high levels of mercury, sales of tuna have soared over the last two years. Now figures released by Tesco have revealed how demand for the tinned fish has soared over the last two years. Sales are up nearly 18 per cent – the equivalent of more than two million kilograms.

According to Lee Bannerman, Tesco's tinned fish buyer, this increase is largely driven by a new health-conscious crowd on social media. Fiona Harrold, nutritionist at Leon restaurants, says: 'One of the reasons tuna remains such a popular food is that it is convenient, affordable and versatile while still being nutritionally dense.

'For many people, it offers an easy way to increase protein intake without relying on heavily processed foods. ' So just how healthy is tuna – and should we be concerned about eating too much of it? Tuna has been a staple in British diets since the Second World War What's so special about tuna? Twilight actor Robert Pattinson once admitted to eating tuna straight out of the can – such is his love for the tinned fish.

While its salty smell and association with cat food puts some people off, tuna is rich in Vitamin D, which is vital for healthy bones and muscles and selenium – a natural antioxidant that boosts the immune system. It also contains iron, needed for healthy blood, potassium for heart health, and omega‑3 fatty acids which help regulate inflammation, support brain function and help keep cells functioning properly.

Per 100g, tinned tuna in brine or spring water delivers between 25g and 30g of protein, less than 1g of fat and about 110 calories. If tinned in oil, there's the same amount of protein but about 6g of fat and 160 calories. Nutrition experts typically recommend a low-calorie source of protein. What's more, a tin is unlikely to set you back more than a pound.

In tinned tuna less healthy than fresh? In the UK, skipjack – often labelled as 'tuna chunks' – makes up around 90 per cent of canned tuna sold, usually in brine, oil or spring water. Albacore, or white tuna – often labelled as tuna steaks – contains more omega–3s than skipjack but also accumulates slightly more mercury. It is known for its firm, meaty texture and mild, buttery flavour.

While tinned tuna is generally more popular than fresh because of its affordability and long shelf life, fresh tuna comes with some extra health benefits. In the UK, the main tuna brands are John West and Princes, with most supermarkets also offering their own version 'The canning process squeezes out the natural oils – rich in DHA and EPA which are fats linked to brain and heart health – and often adds vegetable oils or brine which are less healthy,' says Dr Carrie Ruxton, dietitian and co–founder of SALT St Andrews gym.

Fresh tuna, such as yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin, is prized for its meaty texture and high concentration of heart-healthy omega-3s, as well as Vitamin D and B vitamins. Larger predatory species like bluefin and bigeye are rich in healthy fats but also have higher levels of mercury and other pollutants – more on which later.

The canning process involves tuna being heated twice, first to separate the meat from the bones, and then a second time to sterilise it before the can is sealed. This process can damage heat sensitive B vitamins, but there are still a decent amount left, and Vitamin D and mineral levels remain essentially unchanged.

'Canned tuna can sometimes be the more practical and accessible option, which may help people consume more protein and less ultra-processed food overall,' adds Ms Harrold. Can you eat tuna every day? The question of how often you can eat tuna remains a topic of debate among nutritionists and health experts. The main concern is mercury.

Tuna contains relatively high levels because it sits high in the food chain, accumulating mercury from smaller fish and crustaceans. Eating too much can lead to methylmercury poisoning, which affects the brain and nervous system. In adults, this may cause tingling, tremors and memory problems. It is especially risky during pregnancy and early childhood, when it can impact neurological development.

Read More Britain is crazy for TUNA: Sales of tinned fish rocket as health-conscious TikTokers stock up Dr Ruxton says: 'As some fish species, including tuna, can pick up contaminants, it's not advisable to eat them every day. However, there's no need to worry if you eat fewer than four 140g cans per week.

' The NHS recommends at least two portions of fish a week, including one oily fish. Fresh and frozen tuna count as oily fish, but canned tuna does not, as processing removes much of the oi





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