Tumwater City Employees Adopt Four-Day Week to Save Costs

Tumwater City Administrator Paul Simmons outlines a new four-day workweek plan for 133 employees to boost retention and save taxpayer money by foregoing raises.

Tumwater City Administrator Paul Simmons announced that a group of city employees will transition to a four-day work schedule. This initiative aims to improve workplace satisfaction while reducing municipal payroll expenses. The program was made available to 133 non-union city staff members across various departments. By the end of October, 28 employees had accepted the new arrangement, representing approximately 21 percent of the eligible workforce.

Financial Trade-Offs and Wage Structure

Employees who opt into the four-day workweek must accept specific financial concessions. They will forgo cost-of-living adjustments for at least two years. Additionally, they must give up a portion of their raise in the third year of the program. For instance, an employee might skip a 4 percent increase this year and another 4 percent next year. In the third year, they would forgo a 2 percent raise. This structure helps the city achieve a goal of 10 percent savings on wages for an employee working 32 hours per week.

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Recruitment Challenges and Strategic Planning

Tumwater officials began developing this plan in January due to ongoing budget and recruiting challenges. As a midsized municipality, the city struggled to compete with salary packages offered by larger neighboring cities. Leaders viewed the compressed workweek as a strategic tool to attract and retain staff. The administration studied similar efforts in San Juan County, Washington, and Golden, Colorado, while crafting the local policy.

Administrator Response to Workforce Reaction

Paul Simmons acknowledged the mixed emotions surrounding this significant workplace change. He noted that staff members are experiencing both excitement and nervousness. Simmons stated that he is eager to try a different approach to municipal management. The city hopes the improved work-life balance will stabilize its workforce over the long term.

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Broader Washington State Political Updates

Other major developments are occurring across Washington state. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson released an update on the search for a new police chief on Friday. She stated that the selection process is on track for her to make a choice soon. Meanwhile, Seattle police are requesting video footage related to the July 26 Bite of Seattle shooting. This incident killed three people and wounded five others outside the Seattle Center Armory.

Regional Crime and Legislative Outcomes

In Silverdale, an active-duty Marine was arrested after a 12-year-old girl reported being grabbed while walking home from school. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office identified the two deputies killed in a shooting earlier in the week. On the legislative front, Initiative 645 failed. Washington voters rejected the effort to repeal the state's new tax on household income exceeding $1 million.