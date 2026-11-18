Sohum Shah and Pen Studios announce Tumbbad 2 with Alia Bhatt joining the cast and BAFTA winner Jesper Kyd composing the score for the highly anticipated folk horror sequel.

Pen Studios and Sohum Shah Films are officially producing the sequel to the 2018 folk horror dark fantasy film Tumbbad. Sohum Shah returns to portray the conniving character Vinayak Rao while Adesh Prasad takes over as the writer and director. The production has assembled a new ensemble cast headlined by RRR alum Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This high-profile casting announcement confirms the studio's commitment to recapturing the unique atmosphere of the original cult classic after nearly a decade. The film aims to expand the haunting mythology that made the first installment a critical success in Indian cinema.

BAFTA Winner Jesper Kyd Returns as Composer

The production has brought back an award-winning composer to help recreate the dark soundscape of the original film. Sohum Shah officially confirmed that BAFTA winner Jesper Kyd will compose the score for Tumbbad 2. The decision to hire Kyd is driven by his ability to invoke both mystery and mythology through his musical arrangements. His previous work on the first Tumbbad earned him a Critics' Choice Film Award in India in 2019. The team hopes his return will ensure the sequel maintains the eerie auditory identity that defined the original movie.

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Jesper Kyd Video Game and Film Background

Jesper Kyd is renowned for his extensive resume in video games rather than just feature films. He served as the longtime composer for massive franchises including Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed and Gearbox's Borderlands series. He was nominated for a BAFTA Award three times for his work on the former franchise. His only BAFTA win came for Hitman: Contracts in 2005. His transition from gaming scores to cinematic horror sounds provides a unique perspective for this project.

Adesh Prasad and Alia Bhatt Join Creative Team

Adesh Prasad is taking the reins as writer and director in place of Rahi Anil Barve from the original film. Alia Bhatt is joining the cast in a pivotal role alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This fresh ensemble is already coming together around Shah to build upon the established narrative. Adesh Prasad was the one who first approached Jesper Kyd for the original Tumbbad. He invited Kyd to experience the world through music after showing him an early version of the film.

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Jesper Kyd Statement on Returning to Tumbbad

In an official statement, Jesper Kyd shared how he became involved in the sequel and his excitement to return. He stated he is thrilled to team up with director Adesh Prasad and actor-producer Sohum Shah. Kyd described the project as another ambitious journey into the world of Tumbbad. He remembered watching an early version of the film and thinking it was one of the coolest worlds he had ever seen. He expressed his desire to explore this world further through music in the new installment.

Tumbbad 2 Production Timeline and Cast Details

The sequel to the 2018 hit is scheduled for release next year after the long production pause. Sohum Shah confirmed the project details to solidify the partnership between the production houses. The film will feature a folk horror dark fantasy genre that appeals to niche audiences. Alia Bhatt's involvement adds significant star power to the ensemble cast. Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues his role in the expanding universe of the story. The production aims to deliver a standalone narrative that honors the original's legacy.