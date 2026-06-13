Outgoing Director of National Intelligence says US taxpayer-funded global biolab programme's existence, history, locations and funding had been 'intentionally covered up by powerful people.'

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence says US taxpayer-funded global biolab programme's existence, history, locations and funding had been "intentionally covered up by powerful people.

"Tulsi Gabbard says some biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens. / AP"The information surrounding the existence, history, locations and funding of these US-funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise of being foreign assets and traitors to America," Gabbard said in a statement on Friday.

"Many of these US government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases including dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight," she added. Gain-of-function refers to a type of research that modifies an existing organism to enhance existing traits or produce new ones. Trump sought to curtail it in May 2025 when he signed an executive order prohibiting US funding from going towards that specific type of research.

Court orders US government to restart immigration, asylum processingCourt orders US government to restart immigration, asylum processingWhile Gabbard alleged an expansive network of US-funded labs across roughly three dozen nations, the accompanying declassified information she released only specifies four labs in Ukraine. It is unclear where the additional alleged biolabs are or were located, and whether they remain active.

"Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied to the American people about the existence of US-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth," Gabbard added. Gabbard said her agency will work with partners to locate these laboratories and identify their pathogens to end dangerous gain-of-function research.

China had previously called on the US to release details regarding dozens of its biological laboratories in Ukraine, while Russia previously alleged that the Rosemont Seneca investment fund, led by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, was involved in financing biological laboratories in Ukraine. Court orders US government to restart immigration, asylum processingCourt orders US government to restart immigration, asylum processingUS has no plans to revoke green card of Iran war critic Trita Parsi — reportScientists warn El Nino phenomenon is here, and could reach historic intensityTürkiye, Bulgaria reaffirm plan to build new border crossing: Fidan





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