Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as President Trump's Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence on Friday, citing her husband's battle with cancer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tulsi Gabbard resigned as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence on Friday, saying she needed to step away as her husband battles cancer.

She is the fourth Cabinet official to depart during Trump’s second term Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sits in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, July 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, July 23, 2025, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens during the Senate Committee on Intelligence hearings on Capitol Hill, March 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens during the Senate Committee on Intelligence hearings on Capitol Hill, March 18, 2026, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) She cited her husband's health as a reason for her departure but it comes weeks after she repeatedly dodged questions in a congressional hearing about whether the White House had been warned of potential fallout from the Iran conflict





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