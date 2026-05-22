Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman and director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump, resigned on Friday, citing her husband's recent diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer. She stated that she informed Trump of her decision on June 30th and that she needed to prioritize her husband's care.

Tulsi Gabbard , the former Democratic congresswoman and director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump , resigned on Friday, citing her husband's recent diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer.

In her resignation letter, Gabbard stated that she informed Trump of her decision on June 30th and that she needed to prioritize her husband's care. She acknowledged the challenges ahead for her husband and expressed her commitment to supporting him throughout his battle. Trump, in his own social media post, expressed his appreciation for Gabbard's work and announced Aaron Lukas, her principal deputy, as the acting director of national intelligence.

Lukas has a background in intelligence and national security, having served as an intelligence aide to the acting director of national intelligence in 2020 and as deputy senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council in the final year of Trump's previous administration. Gabbard's departure follows a series of resignations from other Cabinet members during Trump's second term, including Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, and Pam Bondi, the attorney general.

The decision to appoint Gabbard as director of national intelligence was met with some controversy, as her opposition to foreign wars and her stance on the Iran-related conflict created tension within the administration. Gabbard's tenure was marked by disagreements with Trump over the handling of the Iran conflict, particularly regarding the threat posed by Iran and the necessity of the U.S. military action.

Her careful non-endorsement of the president's decision to strike Iran, coupled with her criticism of the administration's immigration crackdown and disaster response, led to mounting criticism and calls for her resignation. The resignation of Gabbard, along with other Cabinet members, highlights the challenges and divisions within the Trump administration





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Tulsi Gabbard Donald Trump Director Of National Intelligence Resignation Cancer Iran Foreign Policy Cabinet Members Joe Kent Pam Bondi Lori Chavez-Deremer

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