Paramount+ has dropped the first full trailer for the 'Tulsa King' spinoff 'Frisco King' starring Samuel L. Jackson.

In the trailer, Russell Lee Washington Jr. returns to his native New Orleans, only to find he is no longer welcome. With some advice from his friend Dwight Manfreddi , Washington instead sets his sights on building a criminal enterprise in suburban Frisco, TX.

Gambit Gets Serious: Channing Tatum's Superhero Is 'Not All Laughs' in 'Avengers: Doomsday' as Kevin Feige Promises Fans a 'Fully-Rounded Character'. It is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 18 on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays thereafter.

Also read Tulsa King Hits 400 Days On Paramount+ Top 10 As Spinoff Announced

“‘Frisco King’ follows seasoned New Orleans gangster Lee Washington as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler’s playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead.

Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived. ” In addition to Jackson, the series stars: Asa Germann, Kai Caster as Keith, and Lilah Pate. Stallone also makes a special guest appearance. Taylor Sheridan wrote all eight episodes of “Frisco King” and serves as an executive producer along with Stallone, Jackson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Keith Cox.

Advertisement

Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman both directed four episodes, with Voros directing the pilot, in addition to executive producing. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

IDFA Industry Head Says Docs Like ‘Musk’ and ‘NAZA’ Signal That Audiences Want ‘Timely’ Films: They Offer ‘Something They Feel They Have to Know’Dawn Porter to Direct Documentary on Pioneering TV News Anchor Max Robinson Lei Lei’s Hybrid Doc ‘Vertigo Garden,’ About a Botanist’s AI-Replicated Memories, Lands at Asian Shadows Ahead of IDFA Bow Peter Alsted’s Animal Conservation Doc ‘Dr. Hedgehog’ Boarded by Autlook Filmsales Ahead of IDFA Forum Amy Goodman Documentary ‘Steal This Story, Please! ’ Acquired by Music Box in North America, Home Entertainment Release Set for Oct. 20