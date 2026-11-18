New Tulsa King spinoff film announces Kyle MacLachlan as lead Silas Hammond in a gritty crime drama directed by John Hensley, produced by Flintlock Pictures.

Flintlock Pictures and Rabbit Foot Entertainment have launched a new crime drama project that expands the universe of the hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King. The film centers on the character of Silas Hammond, a former convict who makes a desperate pivot to selling drugs to provide for his family. This pivotal decision to transport fentanyl for a local kingpin immediately jeopardizes the safety of his loved ones. The narrative delves deep into a multigenerational history of violence within the protagonist's family, adding significant emotional weight to his criminal choices. An exclusive first-look image released by the production team shows the lead actor standing on a shadowed porch, holding a handgun at his side outside a house.

Production Team and Directorial Vision

John Hensley, who previously gained recognition for his work on the medical drama Nip/Tuck, serves as the writer and director for this new feature film. Hensley transitioned from acting on Nip/Tuck to taking the helm of this project, bringing a unique perspective to the storytelling. He has expressed strong confidence in the project, stating that the team has the right story and the right people to make significant noise in the industry. The production is a collaborative effort between Flintlock Pictures and Rabbit Foot Entertainment, both of whom are bringing their extensive experience in the field to the table. The film aims to capture the gritty reality of the criminal underworld while exploring the personal costs of such a life.

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Ensemble Cast and Supporting Roles

The film assembles a diverse group of familiar faces from television and film to populate its world. Josh Stewart, known for his role in Criminal Minds, joins the cast alongside Kathryn Kelly, who appeared in Yellowstone and is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Cameron Cowperthwaite, recognized for his role in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story on Netflix, also joins the ensemble. The group is rounded out by actors Drue Knapp and Jimmy Gonzales. While the specific character names for Stewart, Kelly, Cowperthwaite, Knapp, and Gonzales have not been revealed, their participation signals a high level of production value. The filmmakers have kept further plot details under wraps to maintain suspense and intrigue among potential viewers.

Character Background and Story Elements

The central character, Silas Hammond, is portrayed as a man forced into a life of crime to support his dependents. His journey begins with transporting fentanyl for a powerful local figure, a move that quickly escalates the danger surrounding his personal life. The film explores the intricate web of family history that contributes to his current predicament. Generations of violence have shaped his worldview, making his decisions more complex and tragic. The narrative promises to be a tense exploration of loyalty, survival, and the consequences of one's actions. The visual tone, hinted at by the first-look image, suggests a dark and atmospheric approach to the genre.

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Industry Context and Release Outlook

This project represents a significant expansion of the Tulsa King franchise, leveraging the popularity of the original series to introduce new stories and characters. The involvement of established actors and a director with a strong track record suggests a serious attempt to carve out a niche in the crime drama genre. The production team's statement about making noise indicates ambitious plans for marketing and audience reach. As fans await further updates, the focus remains on the powerful performances and the compelling narrative structure. The film is poised to offer a standalone experience while still appealing to the existing fanbase of the Tulsa King series.

Future Implications for the Franchise

The introduction of Silas Hammond and his story adds a new layer to the broader Tulsa King narrative. By exploring the lives of those connected to the main storyline, the franchise can deepen its world-building. The decision to produce a film rather than a series allows for a more condensed and intense narrative experience. This format may attract viewers who prefer feature-length stories over long-form television. The collaboration between Flintlock Pictures and Rabbit Foot Entertainment highlights the industry's interest in high-quality crime content. As production moves forward, the focus will likely shift towards refining the script and finalizing the shooting schedule. The upcoming release will be closely watched for its potential impact on the broader entertainment landscape.