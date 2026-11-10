Tulsa King Season 5 Shifts to New York City With New York Storylines

Tulsa King season 5 moves to New York City, bringing Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi and his crew to the Big Apple. Showrunner Terence Winter details the cost-of-living shock and cultural shifts in the new setting.

Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight Manfredi in the upcoming season of Tulsa King, which is set to leave its Oklahoma roots behind for New York City. The crime drama series will undergo a significant geographical shift starting with season five, as confirmed by showrunner Terence Winter. This major transition aims to explore the challenges faced by Manfredi and his crew as they navigate an unfamiliar urban environment.

Reverse Fish Out of Water in New York

Showrunner Terence Winter describes the upcoming season as a completely alien era for the characters, who will experience what he calls a reverse fish out of water scenario. Dwight Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone, is returning to New York City, but it is not the same city he left decades ago. He departed for prison around 1990, meaning the New York he returns to is vastly different from his memories. Many of the people he once knew have either forgotten him or have been replaced by a younger generation who were in jail during their formative years.

Also read Paramount+ Best New Shows November 9-13 2026: MobLand and Tulsa King Lead Slate

The visual backdrop of the series will change dramatically, featuring the Brooklyn waterfront, the Manhattan skyline, and the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. Terence Winter expressed enthusiasm about the stunning visuals and the unique dynamic of an organized crime show set in New York, but with protagonists from Oklahoma. This contrast provides a fresh perspective on the genre, offering a breath of fresh air for viewers accustomed to the show's previous Oklahoma setting. The crew will be navigating streets and locations that are visually distinct from the landscapes of Tulsa.

Financial Shock and Operational Changes

One of the most immediate challenges for the crew will be the drastic difference in the cost of living between Tulsa and New York City. Terence Winter highlighted that a couple of thousand dollars goes a long way in Oklahoma, but that same amount holds significantly less value in the Big Apple. The characters must earn substantially more money to maintain the success of their criminal operations in this new, expensive environment. This financial pressure adds a layer of realism to the narrative, forcing the group to adapt their strategies to survive in a high-cost urban market.

Advertisement

Despite the geographical move, the core family dynamic of the show remains intact. Terence Winter noted that while Dwight works with new associates in New York, his true family consists of the people from Oklahoma who accompanied him. This loyalty structure creates interesting interpersonal tensions as the group tries to establish themselves in a city where they do not have historical ties. The narrative will explore how they build trust and power from scratch in a place that feels foreign to their identities.

Growing Threats from Quiet Ray and Bill Bevilaqua

The path to New York has been paved with conflicts involving established antagonists from New York-based criminal elements. Since season three, Quiet Ray, portrayed by James Russo, has been a prevailing threat to Dwight Manfredi, operating out of New York City while maintaining a pervasive presence in the story. His involvement has intensified in season four, tying the Tulsa operations more closely to the Big Apple. This ongoing rivalry suggests that the conflicts in Oklahoma are inextricably linked to the move north.

Another key figure contributing to this shift is Bill Bevilaqua, played by Frank Grillo, who is now playing both sides of the aisle. His dual allegiance serves as a bridge between the criminal worlds of Oklahoma and New York, hinting at the reasons behind the upcoming relocation. The show is currently airing on Fridays on Paramount+, and the situation in Oklahoma is becoming increasingly dire for the crew as Governor Amanda Clark, played by Gretchen Mol, targets everything Dwight owns. The tension builds as the series approaches its midpoint in season four.

Franchise Expansion and Future Installments

The move to New York City is part of a broader expansion of the Tulsa King franchise. Samuel L. Jackson is set to star in the spinoff series Frisco King, which will begin airing on December 18, 2026. In this new series, Jackson will reprise his role as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character introduced in season three. This spinoff will provide another lens into the criminal world of the franchise, offering fans a deeper look at the interconnected stories.

Advertisement

With six episodes left in the current season, it remains unclear exactly how and why Dwight Manfredi decides to take his crew to New York. However, the groundwork laid by the antagonists and the financial pressures in Tulsa make the move inevitable. Terence Winter confirmed that season five has already been confirmed, ensuring that the story will continue to evolve in this new setting. The transition promises to bring great change to the franchise, combining the established chemistry of the Tulsa crew with the high-stakes environment of New York City.