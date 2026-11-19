Paramount+ confirms Tulsa King season 5 production has moved to New York City. Sylvester Stallone returns, but cast changes loom after season 4 character eliminations.

Paramount+ has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated fifth season of the drama series Tulsa King is currently in production, marking a significant logistical shift for the show. The studio announced on Monday, October 5, that filming has relocated from its previous locations to New York City. This announcement provides clarity on the status of the series following the dramatic events of the fourth season and sets the stage for the next chapter in the criminal enterprise led by the main protagonist.

Production Relocation to New York City

The confirmation of the New York City production location highlights a major operational change for the series creators and the studio. Paramount+ stated clearly that the fifth season is now actively being filmed in this major metropolitan hub. This move suggests an expansion of the narrative scope, potentially bringing the central conflict to a new geographic and competitive landscape. The shift to New York City adds a fresh backdrop to the ongoing storyline, differentiating it from the previous seasons setting in Oklahoma.

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This production update serves as a direct response to fan speculation regarding the shows future. By confirming the start of filming, the studio addresses concerns about delays or cancellations. The move to New York City implies that the story will delve into new territories for the characters, moving beyond their established strongholds. This geographical shift is expected to introduce new challenges and adversaries for the main cast.

Sylvester Stallone and Core Cast Dynamics

Sylvester Stallone is confirmed to return as the lead actor for the fifth season, anchoring the series with his character Dwight Manfredi. His presence remains central to the show identity and viability. Actor Jay Will Grillo, who plays Mitchell, emphasized the irreplaceable nature of Stallones role in the series. He stated that Without Sylvester Stallone, there is no such thing as the show Tulsa King. It doesn't exist. This quote underscores the studio and audience reliance on Stallones performance to drive the narrative forward.

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Grillo, 61, further explained the structural differences between this show and other successful franchises. He noted that there is no iteration like Yellowstone where Costner goes away and there is still a Yellowstone. If Stallone goes away, there is no Tulsa King. This comparison highlights the unique dependency of the series on its star. The show cannot survive a departure of its lead in the way similar procedurals might handle a cast change. This dynamic places immense pressure on Stallone to maintain his role.

However, the stability of the surrounding cast is not guaranteed. Grillo warned that everybody is expendable. Everybody, even the ones you love and you think are safe. This statement suggests that other key actors may not return for the upcoming season. The production team is preparing for potential exits among the supporting cast, including those close to the lead character. This approach adds a layer of uncertainty and tension to the upcoming episodes.

Recovery from Season Four Tragedies

The fifth season must address the shocking elimination of multiple main characters that occurred during the season four premiere. The episode, which aired on Friday, October 16, featured the simultaneous death of Margaret and Thresher on a passenger airplane. These characters, played by Dana Delany and Neal McDonough, were killed off in a manner that left the remaining cast reeling. The sudden nature of their demise created a significant narrative vacuum that the writers had to fill.

Actor Alden Ehrenreich, who plays Spencer, commented on the writing style of executive producer Terence Winter. He noted that he never put it past Terence Winter to create some drama, some tension, some dropped jaws within each and every script that he delivers. This acknowledgment of Winter's bold storytelling choices validates the shock value of the previous season. The production team had to figure out how to recover from such a devastating loss. They needed to ensure the remaining characters could support Dwight through this crisis.

The focus now shifts to how the surviving members of the crew process this trauma. Mitch, played by Jay Will Grillo, indicated that the group must adapt to the new reality. The loss of long-term allies forces the remaining characters to rely on each other more heavily. This dynamic creates opportunities for deeper character development and strategic alliances. The narrative will likely explore the emotional toll of these losses on the core group.

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Future Plotlines and Business Expansion

Upcoming episodes will delve into the illicit activities and business expansions undertaken by the main characters. A sneak peek from Us magazine reveals that Mitch and Spencer are discussing ways to make real money. Their conversation involves fixing an upcoming horse race to arrange the situation in their favor. This plot point introduces new criminal ventures that test the loyalties and morals of the characters. The discussion also leads to a flirty moment between Mitch and Spencer, adding a personal dimension to their professional dealings.

Actor Alden Ehrenreich described his character Mitch as someone who will do whatever is necessary to protect their interests. He emphasized that Mitch will operate fearlessly, with perhaps a little bit of wisdom and a little bit of humor involved, but with a whole lot of no f***s given. This description paints a picture of a character willing to take extreme risks. The upcoming season will likely feature high-stakes scenarios that push the characters to their limits.

The enterprise is facing opposition from multiple directions. Opposing forces are trying to take away everything the group has built, including their bar, casino, weed shop, and car dealership. This threat necessitates a defensive and aggressive strategy from Mitch and the team. The expansion into new markets like New York City exposes them to new enemies. The conflict between the established crew and new rivals will drive much of the action. Viewers can expect intense confrontations and strategic maneuvers as the characters fight to maintain their power.

The production's move to New York City aligns with the narrative's expansion into new criminal territories. The combination of logistical changes and plot developments suggests a bold direction for the series. With Stallone still leading the charge, the show retains its core identity while exploring fresh storytelling avenues. The fate of the supporting cast remains uncertain, but the commitment to high-stakes drama is clear. Fans awaiting the new season will see how the characters navigate this volatile period in their lives.