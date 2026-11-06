Tulsa King Season 5 Casting: Manny Montana Joins Taylor Sheridan Series as Gilberto Torres

Manny Montana joins the Tulsa King Season 5 cast as gangster Gilberto Torres. Paramount+ confirms the new regular role amid ongoing filming in New York.

Paramount+ is expanding its crime drama roster with a significant new casting announcement for the fifth season of Tulsa King. Actor Manny Montana has officially joined the series in a regular role, marking a major development for Taylor Sheridan's popular Oklahoma-set show. This addition comes as production for the upcoming season continues actively in New York, building on the strong momentum established by the fourth season.

Manny Montana Role Details in Tulsa King

Manny Montana, recognized for his previous work in projects like Girls and Ironheart, will portray the character Gilberto Torres. According to the exclusive report from Deadline, Torres is defined as a gangster who commands a strong presence without needing to advertise it. The character is deeply embedded in the local criminal underworld, utilizing an extensive network of contacts across New York City. This connection ensures that Torres is aware of nearly every significant event or movement within the city streets.

Also read Manny Montana Joins 'Tulsa King' For Season 5

Season 5 Production Status and Cast Updates

Filming for the fifth season of Tulsa King is currently underway in New York, indicating rapid progress toward the next release window. Prior to Montana's announcement, several other actors had already been confirmed in series regular roles for the upcoming episodes. These additions include Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi, and Nickola Shreli, all of whom are integral to the expanding narrative of Dwight Manfredi's empire. The cast expansion suggests a broader scope for the conflicts and alliances that will drive the storyline forward.

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Tulsa King Fourth Season Recent Developments

The current storyline follows the fourth season, which maintains the high stakes and complex relationships established since the show's 2022 debut. The fourth season returned on October 16 with Sylvester Stallone reprising his role as Dwight The General Manfredi. The latest episode, titled Square One, debuted on Friday, November 6 on Paramount+. This episode was written by Joseph Riccobene and Terence Winter and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. The season focuses on Manfredi's efforts to legitimize his criminal empire while navigating threats from corrupt politicians and new adversaries.

Taylor Sheridan Universe Context and Future Outlook

Tulsa King remains one of Taylor Sheridan's most indulgent and critically acclaimed television projects. The series is set in Oklahoma but is currently producing its next chapter in New York, reflecting the geographic expansion of the characters' influence. As the fifth season takes shape, the introduction of new characters like Gilberto Torres adds layers to the existing power dynamics. Sheridan's narratives typically explore themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the moral compromises required to survive in brutal environments. The addition of Montana and the continued filming in New York signal that the next season will deepen these thematic explorations while introducing fresh conflicts to the established world of Manfredi.