Tulsa King Season 5 Adds Manny Montana as Gilberto Torres

Tulsa King season 5 casts Manny Montana as powerful NYC gangster Gilberto Torres, marking a major shift as the show returns to New York mafia roots in October 2026.

Tulsa King season 5 is making a significant casting announcement with the addition of Manny Montana to the expanding ensemble cast of Taylor Sheridan's crime drama. Montana, who previously gained recognition for his roles in NBC's Good Girls and Marvel Studios' Ironheart, will portray the character Gilberto Torres in the upcoming installment. This news arrives as the series prepares for a pivotal narrative shift, moving the story back to its New York origins after focusing on Oklahoma in earlier seasons.

Casting Details and Character Profile

Manny Montana joins the Tulsa King team as a recurring character, taking on the complex role of Gilberto Torres. According to reports from Deadline, Gilberto is established as a highly influential figure within the criminal underworld of New York City. The character possesses a vast network of contacts that provides him with extensive knowledge of street-level operations and criminal activities across the borough.

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The depth of Gilberto's influence suggests he is intimately aware of the movements and strategies of his competitors. This position of power places him in a strategic position to potentially detect the arrival of the show's protagonist, Sylvester Stallone's character Dwight Manfredi. The dynamic between the newly introduced gang member and the returning mafia veteran is expected to generate substantial dramatic tension in the fifth season.

Production Shifts and Location Changes

The casting announcement coincides with a major transitional phase for the production of Tulsa King. For the first time, the series will return to New York City, abandoning the Oklahoma setting that defined the previous chapters. This geographic relocation is intended to reconnect the narrative with the established backstory of the protagonist and his historical ties to the East Coast mafia.

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Production activities officially commenced in New York on October 5, 2026. This start date marks the beginning of filming for the new season, which promises to delve deeper into the established lore of the franchise. The move to New York represents a strategic creative decision by creator Taylor Sheridan to explore the roots of the criminal organization that Dwight Manfredi originally built decades ago.

Impact on Narrative and Future Episodes

The introduction of Gilberto Torres adds a new layer of complexity to the power dynamics within the show's criminal hierarchy. As a character with deep connections and extensive intelligence networks, Gilberto is positioned to challenge the authority and plans of the main characters. His presence suggests that the upcoming season will focus heavily on turf wars, information gathering, and the consolidation of power within the New York underworld.

Viewers can anticipate that the interaction between Manny Montana's character and the rest of the cast will drive much of the plot progression. The shift back to New York allows the series to revisit the environmental and social factors that shaped the protagonist's past. This return to familiar territory is expected to provide both long-time fans and new audiences with a richer, more historically grounded narrative experience.

The addition of a star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe also highlights the growing prestige and reach of Paramount Plus's original programming. By attracting talent with significant recognition from major franchises, the network is reinforcing its commitment to high-quality crime dramas. This strategic casting choice signals that Tulsa King intends to compete with the biggest offerings in the television landscape as it launches its fifth season.