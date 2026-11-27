Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi faces new challenges in Tulsa King Season 4 Episode 7. The show renewed for Season 5, which moves production to New York.

Paramount Plus fans are preparing for the arrival of the seventh episode of the hit series Tulsa King Season 4, titled Black Diamonds. The episode is scheduled to premiere tomorrow, Friday, November 27, at 3 a.m. ET. This upcoming installment continues the narrative of Sylvester Stallone's character, Dwight Manfredi, as he navigates the complex criminal and business landscape of Oklahoma.

Tulsa King Episode Seven Premiere Timing

Paramount Plus has confirmed the specific release window for the Black Diamonds episode, ensuring that viewers know exactly when to tune in. The release time of 3 a.m. ET marks the beginning of the final stretch of the current season. With ten episodes in total, the show is moving steadily toward its conclusion for the year.

Also read Tulsa King Season 4 Rotten Tomatoes Score Highlights Tonal Imbalance

Season Four Finale And Schedule Overview

The season will conclude with the tenth and final episode, titled Exit Interview, which is scheduled to arrive on December 18. This date ensures that the story arc for Dwight Manfredi wraps up before Christmas. Fans will have the opportunity to follow every plot development from the Black Diamonds episode directly through to the series finale.

Production Moving To New York For Season Five

Paramount Plus renewed the series for a fifth season before the fourth season had even premiered. Production on Season 5 is moving to New York, the city Dwight was effectively banished from when we first met him. This strategic shift in filming location suggests a major narrative turn for the General as he returns to his roots.

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Dwight Manfredi Business And Criminal Expansion

Having spent 25 years in prison, Dwight emerged to find that even buying a cup of coffee was a rather different experience from the one he remembered. He has managed to put together a fairly lucrative business with a bunch of guys who probably would not have given each other the time of day had they met under different circumstances. His attempts to become a slightly more legitimate businessman have been complicated by the fact that some of Tulsas supposedly legitimate businessmen are not much better than him.

Future Outlook For The Stallone Franchise

There is no need to worry about whether we will be seeing Stallone again next year, given the early renewal for Season 5. The show is built on power, loyalty, and the price of survival, themes central to creator Taylor Sheridans work. We still have another four episodes to see how the current conflicts play out this year before the focus shifts entirely to the New York return.