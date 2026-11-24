Tulsa King season 4 earns a 72% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, marking a 13-point improvement over season three. Viewers praise Sylvester Stallone while criticizing pacing and scripts in the latest Paramount+ crime drama.

Viewers who have been following the latest chapter of the Paramount+ crime drama Tulsa King are now sharing their verdicts on Rotten Tomatoes. The series, created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, has returned for its fourth season with a fresh narrative arc set in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After the prison sentence of the main character ended, Dwight worked to build a criminal empire in a territory unfamiliar to him, facing threats from corrupt politicians and new enemies.

Audience Reception Hits 72% Rating

Following the release of six episodes of Tulsa King season 4, the platform Rotten Tomatoes has generated an official audience score of 72 percent. This score indicates a solid and generally positive reception from the fanbase, marking a significant improvement from the previous season. The current score is notably higher than the 59 percent rating that season 3 received, suggesting that the producers may have addressed some of the complaints from the prior installment.

Also read Anthropic Stock Could Soar by 72%, According to This Wall Street Analyst

Despite the improvement, the 72 percent audience rating remains lower than the scores given to the first two seasons, which received 87 percent and 79 percent respectively. Tulsa King currently holds an average audience score of 74 percent across all seasons. This stands in contrast to the critics, who have given the current season a score of 86 percent, matching their overall average score of 86 percent for the series. The divergence between critics and general audiences highlights differing expectations for the show's quality.

Critics Praise Stallone But Note Flaws

Positive reviews from the audience have largely focused on the engaging nature of the current season and its unpredictable twists and turns. Fans have specifically praised Sylvester Stallone acting, noting that he remains a compelling anchor for the series despite the chaotic world his character navigates. The performance of Stallone, who plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, continues to be the primary draw for viewers tuning in each week.

Advertisement

However, the reception is not uniformly positive. Some viewers have described the latest episodes as a frustrating viewing experience. These negative reactions point to mediocre character development, unrealistic storylines, and slow pacing as key issues. Critics within the audience also noted weak scripts that failed to deliver on the potential of the new plotlines, with some feeling that the show is losing its narrative momentum compared to earlier seasons.

Neal McDonough Exits After Season Two

A significant shift in the narrative involves the departure of Neal McDonough, who played Cal Thresher. McDonough bid farewell to the series after his character died in a plane crash shortly after being sworn in as governor. This event removed a major political antagonist from the storyline, forcing Dwight Manfredi to navigate a new landscape of power players in Tulsa. The death of Cal Thresher serves as a pivotal plot point that raises the stakes for the remaining episodes of season 4.

Beyond his role in Tulsa King, Neal McDonough has maintained a busy schedule in 2026 with several other projects. His recent and upcoming releases include the films Twisted, Jimmy, Angel and the Badman, and Hope Valley: 1874. Additionally, he was recently cast in the psychological horror film Deify. While his exit from the Sheridan universe is final for this series, his presence in other media continues to keep him in the public eye.

Production Details and Upcoming Spinoffs

The creative backbone of Tulsa King is series showrunner Terence Winter, who serves as executive producer alongside Sylvester Stallone, Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Thomas Kelly, Bob Yari, and Keith Cox. The production team includes directors such as Allen Coulter, Benjamin Semanoff, David Semel, Guy Ferland, Joshua Marston, Kevin Dowling, Lodge Kerrigan, and Jim McKay. Writers Joseph Riccobene, David Flebotte, William Schmidt, Taylor Elmore, Tom Sierchio, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Scaia contribute to the script.

Advertisement

Taylor Sheridan continues to expand his empire on Paramount+ with multiple hit shows, including 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, 1923, Lioness, Landman, and The Madison. He is also creating the upcoming spinoff Frisco King, which stars Samuel L. Jackson. The debut of Frisco King is scheduled for December 18, the same day that Tulsa King season 4 concludes its run. This synchronization of releases underscores the strategic focus on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Streaming Schedule and Cast Dynamics

Tulsa King season 4 streams new episodes every Friday on Paramount+. The cast for this season includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany, Annabella Sciorra, Frank Grillo, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Ca$h Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollak, James Russo, and Gretchen Mol. Each actor brings a distinct dynamic to the growing crew of Dwight Manfredi.

Sylvester Stallone, best known for the Rocky and Rambo franchises, along with appearances in The Expendables and Guardians of the Galaxy films, returns as the lead. His character was exiled by his boss after 25 years in prison, forcing him to assemble a crew of unlikely allies. The tension between Dwight and the various threats in Tulsa drives the narrative forward. The season finale will resolve the immediate conflicts set up by the death of Cal Thresher and the rise of new enemies. Viewers can anticipate a conclusion that sets the stage for future seasons or potential spinoffs in the Yellowstone universe.