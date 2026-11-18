Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King has reclaimed the number one spot on Paramount+ global rankings, pushing back Tom Hardy's MobLand after its fourth season premiere boosted viewership numbers.

Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King has officially reclaimed the number one position on Paramount+ global television rankings, surpassing competitor MobLand following the debut of its fourth season. The Stallone-led crime drama secured the top spot for two consecutive days in the global FlixPatrol charts reported on October 19. This surge in viewership has successfully pushed the rival series into second place on the international streaming platform.

Tulsa King Global Chart Leadership

Tulsa King has overtaken MobLand to reach No. 1 on Paramount+'s global television chart, following the arrival of its fourth season. According to FlixPatrol rankings reported on October 19, the Stallone-led crime drama had occupied the top spot for two consecutive days. This achievement marks a significant victory for creator Taylor Sheridan in the ongoing streaming battle for dominance in the crime genre.

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The series stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell, Max Casella as Armand Truisi, and Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux. These characters continue to navigate the criminal underworld of Oklahoma as Manfredi expands his empire. The consistent performance of this ensemble cast has been instrumental in driving the high viewer engagement that secured the top ranking.

MobLand Rankings and Competition

Meanwhile, MobLand stars Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan. The Guy Ritchie-directed series has been enjoying another successful season and held the top spot for a period. However, the recent release of Tulsa King season four shifted the momentum decisively in favor of Sheridan's project.

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More recently, Tulsa King also reached No. 1 on Paramount+ US chart, with MobLand sitting at No. 3 in the November 14 rankings. This domestic shift highlights the strong appeal of the Tulsa King narrative among American streaming audiences. The competitive nature of these two crime dramas has kept viewers engaged across both the US and international markets.

Stallone Character Popularity

Stallone has made Dwight Manfredi one of Paramount+'s most recognizable characters. The former New York mobster is depicted as steadily expanding his criminal empire across Oklahoma. There is something particularly satisfying about watching the Oscar-nominated star become one of streaming's biggest crime bosses in this era of television.

Taylor Sheridan has spent the past several years building an impressive collection of television hits. With Yellowstone, Landman, and Lioness already under his belt, the addition of Tulsa King further cements his status in the industry. The satisfaction for audiences comes from seeing such a iconic actor pivot to a new type of criminal leadership role.

Streaming Platform Viewership Data

The latest data indicates a clear winner in the current streaming landscape for Paramount+. The ability of Tulsa King to reclaim the throne demonstrates the enduring power of Stallone's screen presence. Sheridan's resident gangster has managed to outperform the competition effectively.

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The competition has been serious lately, particularly from Guy Ritchie's MobLand. Fortunately for Sheridan, his show has proven resilient and capable of capturing the global audience's attention. The fourth season premiere served as the catalyst for this renewed chart dominance.