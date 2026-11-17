Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King celebrates 400 days in the US Top 10 on Paramount+ while Season 4 airs. The franchise expands with Frisco King and a NYC move.

Tulsa King has achieved a historic milestone on Paramount+, marking 400 days on the US Top 10 streaming chart as of November 17, 2026. This sustained success underscores the massive audience appeal of creator Taylor Sheridan's crime drama series. The show currently holds the number two position globally on the platform while new episodes of Season 4 air weekly. This longevity comes at a pivotal time for the franchise, which is preparing for significant narrative shifts and spin-offs.

Tulsa King Reaches 400 Day Streaming Milestone

Tulsa King reached the 400-day mark on Paramount+ US Top 10 on November 17, 2026. The series maintains strong viewership numbers, sitting at number two in global rankings on the streaming service. This achievement highlights the enduring popularity of the show, which premiered on November 13, 2022. The consistent performance indicates a loyal viewer base that continues to engage with the series week after week.

Also read Samuel L. Jackson Returns in Tulsa King Spinoff Frisco King Premiering December 2026

The show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, has become a major asset to Paramount+. His portfolio includes the Yellowstone franchise, Landman, and Mayor of Kingstown. Each series brings unique characters and recognizable talent to the platform. Tulsa King follows this blueprint by focusing on the complex life of its protagonist. The story tracks the challenges of adapting to freedom after decades in prison.

Season 4 Reception And Critical Acclaim

Reviews for Tulsa King Season 4 have been largely positive, contributing to its sustained popularity. The series currently holds an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on seven critic reviews. Sylvester Stallone's performance as Dwight Manfredi remains a central pillar of this critical success. His portrayal of a hardened New York gangster navigating life in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resonates with audiences.

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Viewers appreciate the unpredictable narrative structure that defines Sheridan's work. Each season introduces new threats for Dwight and his assembled crew to confront. This lack of predictability keeps the storytelling engaging and fresh. The tension between Dwight's new life in Tulsa and his remaining ties to New York City drives much of the conflict. These elements have helped secure the show's long-term position on the platform.

The confirmed renewal for Season 5 before Season 4 even premiered signals strong confidence in the franchise. This early renewal reflects the network's assessment of the show's growth potential. With new episodes airing every Friday, the series is positioned to retain its top-tier status for the foreseeable future. The combination of critical praise and viewership numbers validates the investment in the series.

Franchise Expansion With Frisco King Spinoff

The Tulsa King franchise is set to expand significantly with the introduction of a new spinoff series. Frisco King will star Samuel L Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. and is scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026. This addition to the Taylor Sheridan universe demonstrates the broad appeal of the storytelling style. The spinoff will likely explore different aspects of the criminal underworld connected to the main series.

This expansion marks a strategic shift in the franchise's long-term vision. By introducing new characters and locations, the network aims to diversify its content offering. Samuel L Jackson's casting brings significant star power to the new project. The anticipation for Frisco King suggests that the Tulsa King brand is strong enough to support multiple series.

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The timing of this announcement coincides with the ongoing success of the main series. It provides fans with more content to engage with while the main storyline continues. This strategy helps maintain high levels of audience engagement across the platform. The connection between the series will likely deepen the overall narrative world.

Narrative Shift To New York City Setting

Tulsa King Season 5 is confirmed to feature a major location change, moving the primary setting back to New York City. This shift will bring Dwight Manfredi to his original home turf, adding a new layer of complexity to the story. The move represents a significant departure from the Tulsa-based dynamics that have defined previous seasons. It signals a return to the gangster roots of the protagonist's backstory.

The change in setting will likely introduce new criminal factions and historical tensions for Dwight to navigate. This decision aligns with the show's theme of competing with different criminal elements. It also connects the series more directly to the broader Taylor Sheridan creative ecosystem. Fans can expect a darker and more intense narrative tone as the story returns to New York.

These structural changes highlight the evolving nature of the series. The 400-day milestone serves as a foundation for this next phase of growth. By combining critical acclaim, high viewership, and franchise expansion, Tulsa King is securing its place as a flagship title. The series has proven its ability to captivate audiences and evolve creatively over time.