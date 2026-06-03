Tulsa Homeowner Shoots Intruder Who Then Drops Wallet, Leading to Arrest

An armed Tulsa homeowner shot a suspected intruder early Monday morning after the suspect allegedly reached for his waistband. The wounded intruder dropped his wallet while fleeing, allowing police to identify him as 47-year-old Alvin Basham. Basham was later arrested after assaulting a police dog and officers.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a Tulsa , Oklahoma resident was confronted by an intruder attempting to break into their home. The incident occurred around 12:00 a.m., when the homeowner, who was armed, encountered the suspect.

The suspect allegedly made a motion toward his waistband, leading the homeowner to believe he might be reaching for a firearm. Fearing for his safety, the homeowner fired a single shot, striking the suspect. The wounded intruder fled the scene, but in his haste, dropped his wallet, which contained identification. Police were able to identify the suspect as 47-year-old Alvin Basham based on the wallet.

Officers later located Basham, who was bleeding from a gunshot wound but immediately exhibited aggressive behavior toward law enforcement. According to police reports, Basham again reached for his waistband, prompting officers to deploy a K9 unit to subdue him. The suspect allegedly grabbed the police dog, biting and punching the animal, and then attacked officers who intervened to assist the dog. Despite his injuries, Basham continued to resist arrest, requiring multiple officers to bring him under control.

He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. Upon his release from medical care, Basham will face multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest. This case highlights the ongoing debate over self-defense rights and the use of force by homeowners. Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground laws allow individuals to use deadly force if they reasonably believe it is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.

In this instance, the homeowner's actions appear to align with that legal standard, but the investigation remains ongoing. Local authorities have not released the homeowner's name, citing safety concerns. The incident has sparked discussion among community members about home security and the responsibilities of gun ownership. Some residents have expressed support for the homeowner's decision to defend his property and family, while others question whether non-lethal measures could have been employed.

Meanwhile, the Tulsa Police Department is reviewing the actions of both the homeowner and the responding officers. The K9 involved in the incident sustained minor injuries but is expected to recover fully. This incident is not Basham's first encounter with law enforcement; court records reveal a prior criminal history including charges of theft and drug possession. The case serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of home invasions and the difficult decisions faced by homeowners in such situations.

As the legal process unfolds, both the homeowner and the suspect will have their day in court, where the details of the case will be examined thoroughly. The broader implications for public safety and individual rights continue to be debated, with advocates on both sides of the gun control issue weighing in. For now, the Tulsa community remains vigilant, with many residents reevaluating their own home security measures in light of this event





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