Tulisa Contostavlos Bares All: Bikini Photos and Health Struggles

Tulisa Contostavlos shares sizzling bikini snaps from Morocco while opening up about Bell's palsy, cyst removal, and her best friend's cancer diagnosis.

Tulisa Contostavlos , the 37-year-old singer and former X Factor judge, recently shared a series of revealing bikini photographs from her vacation in Morocco. In the images, she wore a barely-there pink bikini paired with a matching headscarf, belly bar, and oversized sunglasses while reclining by a pool.

Her cousin and bandmate Dappy commented on the post, calling her beautiful, to which she responded with a heart emoji. However, beneath the glamorous exterior, Tulisa has been navigating significant personal health challenges, including a recent Bell's palsy attack and surgery to remove cysts from her face. The Bell's palsy episode, which occurred in April, caused short-term paralysis and was triggered by stress after learning that her best friend Michelle had been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

Tulisa revealed these struggles in a candid Instagram post, where she aimed to bring authenticity to her social media presence. She detailed her nicotine withdrawal after quitting smoking, a canceled egg retrieval due to low egg count, and the successful removal of three cysts by her surgeon, Dr. Darryl Coombes. The day of her surgery, she received the devastating news about her friend Michelle, leading to vomiting and pressure that caused the Bell's palsy attack.

Tulisa explained that while the paralysis was minor and temporary, it was a difficult period. She concluded her update with an encouraging message about resilience and the importance of maintaining a positive mindset despite life's ups and downs. Tulisa has been open about her health struggles in the past, having first experienced Bell's palsy at age 24, which led her to a cycle of getting fillers to balance her face.

Her recent candor has been praised by fans for its honesty and vulnerability. In addition to her health journey, Tulisa continues to focus on her music career and personal growth, emphasizing the value of inner work and emotional regulation. The singer's ability to share both the highs and lows of her life has resonated with many, highlighting that even public figures face significant challenges behind the scenes.

As she recovers from her recent health setbacks, Tulisa remains optimistic and committed to supporting her friend Michelle through her cancer treatment. Her story serves as a reminder that while social media often showcases a polished version of life, reality is a mix of joy and struggle, and it is important to choose one's perspective and remain resilient





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tulisa Contostavlos Bell's Palsy Bikini Photos Cancer Diagnosis Health Update

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Broadway Stars Share Romance and Career Insights at 2026 Tony AwardsAt the 2026 Tony Awards, actors including Katrina Clements and Andrew Bleu discussed their lasting romance, built on annual check-ins and communication. Meanwhile, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson reflected on meeting onstage and the balance between respect and popularity in their careers.

Read more »

Love Island USA: Islanders Share Surprising Sex Facts and Apologize for Past MistakesLove Island USA contestants reveal personal stories, including a 26-year-old's encounter with a 52-year-old partner, while another contestant apologizes for past use of a racial slur. Viewers can predict Season 8 winners and rank Islanders weekly.

Read more »

High Court Rules Against Partner Claiming Share of Designer's £1M EstateA British court has rejected a claim by the romantic and business partner of a deceased luxury handbag designer for a larger share of his £1 million estate. The judge found that the deceased, Chris Liu, did not present the relationship openly and unequivocally as akin to marriage, a requirement under English inheritance law for such claims. The estate, primarily left to Liu's parents and brother in China, includes two London flats. The partner, Tibor Matyas, will only receive a quarter share of one property as specified in the will.

Read more »

Aficionados llegan temprano para el codiciado tercer juego Spurs-Knicks de las Finales de la NBALa fiebre por los Knicks preparó el terreno para que el tercer juego de las Finales de la NBA contra los Spurs de San Antonio sea un evento imperdible — dentro del Madison Square Garden y en las calles y en los bares de toda la ciudad de Nueva York.

Read more »