N Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos shares she has completed egg freezing treatment following a series of medical challenges and personal growth. Find out more about her fertility journey.

Tulisa Contostavlos, the 38-year-old singer and television personality known for her work with N Dubz, has officially concluded her egg freezing treatment. The artist announced the completion of the process on Thursday via her social media channels, posting a selfie from a hospital bed with the caption that the journey is complete. She described the outcome as the largest batch of eggs retrieved yet, signaling a successful end to a complex medical procedure that had been ongoing for several months.

Medical Journey And Recent Procedures

Contostavlos underwent her final round of egg retrieval this week, marking the end of a multi-stage fertility process. Earlier in the year, specifically seven months prior, she was forced to cancel a previous retrieval session due to a combination of health issues. These complications had left her in an anxious state as she navigated the uncertainty of her reproductive health since turning 36. The recent success brings closure to a period defined by medical setbacks and the physical toll of fertility treatments.

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In her posts, Contostavlos revealed that she underwent a NAD infusion prior to the final retrieval. She shared a video of the treatment, offering a tip to her followers that doctors recommend NAD as a helpful boost for fertility processes. She credited the Oxford Natural Clinic for the treatment, noting that it worked effectively for this round. NAD is a coenzyme found in every cell that helps convert food into energy and supports cellular health, a treatment also popularized by high-profile figures like the Kardashians and Jennifer Aniston.

Health Challenges And Personal Struggles

The path to this successful retrieval was marked by significant health obstacles. Contostavlos had previously suffered a Bell's palsy attack, a neurological disorder causing facial paralysis, which directly led to the cancellation of her earlier procedure. She was initially diagnosed with the condition in 2020, but the recent episode was triggered by severe stress and upset after a close friend was diagnosed with aggressive cancer. This series of events contributed to a low egg count, which she noted was not surprising given how her body felt during the interim period.

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Beyond the immediate fertility challenges, Contostavlos has been open about other physical and emotional hurdles. She disclosed that she is currently suffering from nicotine withdrawal after giving up smoking. Additionally, she has undergone surgery for cyst removal. These experiences were shared as part of her effort to transform her social media presence into a platform of authenticity. She stated that she wants to turn her crazy life experiences into inspiration and tools for others, sharing both the highs and lows of her recent history.

Relationship Views And Future Outlook

Contostavlos, who identifies as demisexual, has maintained that she experiences sexual attraction only after forming an emotional bond. Speaking to The Telegraph recently, she revealed that she has been celibate for five years. She explained that she has struggled to get close to anyone since enduring a high-profile court case involving an ex-boyfriend who released a sex tape in 2012. This long period of abstinence contrasts with her renewed sense of purpose regarding her future family planning.

Despite her celibacy, Contostavlos views the completion of her egg freezing as a source of peace and reassurance. She has expressed that she no longer feels the need to conform to societal images of what makes a woman complete. She stated that if she meets an amazing man in the future and wishes to have children, she is prepared. However, if she does not, she remains content with her independence. This shift in mindset has coincided with a period of professional success, as she noted that realizing she did not need external validation allowed her to achieve the most success in years.