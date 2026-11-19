N Dubz star Tulisa Cotter confirms the completion of her egg freezing procedure, citing NAD therapy and resilience against Bell's palsy as key factors in her fertility journey.

N Dubz singer Tulisa Cotter has officially concluded her egg freezing process, marking a significant milestone in her personal health and family planning journey. The 38-year-old musician shared the announcement on Thursday, telling her followers that her treatment cycle is complete. She described the outcome as a success, noting that she secured what she called the largest batch of eggs to date during this final round of procedures.

Tulisa Cotter Finalizes Fertility Treatment Process

Following her last medical appointment, Cotter posted a smiling selfie from her hospital bed to her Instagram account. In the post, she explicitly stated that her journey was complete and expressed excitement over the results. This successful conclusion comes after a complex series of treatments that spanned several months. The star had been navigating various health challenges while undergoing multiple rounds of fertility preservation earlier this year.

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Cotter revealed that she has been in a state of anxiety since turning 36 regarding her future desires for children. This emotional weight was compounded by setbacks earlier in the year. Seven months prior to this recent success, she was forced to cancel a scheduled egg retrieval procedure due to a myriad of health issues. Those earlier complications required her to delay the process until her body was stable enough for the final attempt.

NAD Therapy Boosts Fertility Treatment Outcomes

In addition to detailing the completion of the retrieval, Cotter shared specific details about the auxiliary treatments that supported her fertility efforts. She posted a video showing herself receiving a NAD infusion before the egg retrieval process. She explained to her audience that doctors recommend NAD as a helpful boost for those undergoing egg freezing or IVF. She credited this specific treatment for contributing positively to her recent results.

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NAD is a vital coenzyme found in every cell that helps convert food into energy, repair DNA, and support cellular health. The popular anti-ageing treatment is said to be a favorite among celebrities such as the Kardashians and Jennifer Aniston. Cotter tagged @oxfordnaturalclinic in her post, acknowledging their role in providing this supportive therapy. She described the infusion as a definitive factor in making her latest cycle successful.

Health Challenges Including Bell's Palsy Delayed Progress

The road to this successful conclusion was paved with significant medical and personal hurdles. In April, Cotter explained that she had cancelled her recent egg retrieval due to a low egg count. This medical setback was linked to a broader health crisis involving Bell's palsy. Cotter was originally diagnosed with Bell's palsy in 2020, a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face.

During her recent update, she explained that her current attack was triggered by severe stress and upset. This emotional turmoil was partly caused by the devastating news that a close friend had been diagnosed with aggressive cancer. Cotter also shared that she was dealing with nicotine withdrawals after giving up smoking. She underwent surgery for cyst removal during this same period. She described her recent social media updates as an attempt to be more authentic by sharing both highs and lows.

Personal Life and Long-Term Emotional Peace

Speaking to The Telegraph recently, Cotter revealed that she has been celibate for five years. She explained that she has struggled to get close to anyone since enduring a high-profile court case after an ex-boyfriend released a sex tape of her in 2012. This incident occurred three years after their split. Cotter identifies as demisexual, meaning she only experiences sexual attraction after forming an emotional bond.

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Deciding to freeze her eggs has provided Cotter with a sense of peace and reassurance about her future. She has stated that she does not feel the need to conform to societal images of what a woman should be to feel complete. She expressed that if she meets an amazing man and wants to have children, that would be great. If not, she is equally content with her current path. This decision has allowed her to focus on her career and personal growth without external pressure for validation.