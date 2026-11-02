Tulane Study Links Cannabis Use to Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risks

A new Tulane University study analyzing CDC survey data finds cannabis users face a 20 percent increased risk of cardiovascular issues, challenging assumptions about dose-dependent safety.

Scientists at Tulane University have identified a significant correlation between cannabis consumption and cardiovascular disease, revealing that users are substantially more likely to report history-based heart conditions than non-users. This research utilizes nationally representative survey data to highlight growing concerns regarding the cardiac impacts of increasingly popular recreational cannabis.

Survey Data Analysis Details

The research team examined data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a long-running annual health survey managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This comprehensive dataset covered the period between 2020 and 2024 and included responses from nearly half a million adult participants across the United States. The extensive sample size allowed researchers to draw statistically robust conclusions about usage patterns and health outcomes among diverse demographic groups.

Also read The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Tulane's OT Win over Charlotte

Correlation Findings And Usage Patterns

Individuals who regularly used cannabis, whether consuming it once a month or daily, demonstrated approximately a 20 percent higher likelihood of reporting cardiovascular issues compared to those who did not use the substance. This elevated risk level remained consistent regardless of whether participants were occasional users engaging one to five days per month or heavy users consuming the substance between 16 and 30 days monthly. The data suggests that the frequency of consumption does not significantly alter the general probability of experiencing these cardiac complications.

Stroke Risk Paradox Explained

Strikingly, the analysis revealed that the risk of stroke was notably higher among less frequent cannabis users, showing a 40 percent increase, compared to a 25 percent increase among heavy users. This inverse relationship contradicted initial hypotheses that suggested a linear progression of risk based on dosage or frequency. Furthermore, the researchers did not observe a clear, direct link between the volume of cannabis use reported and an increased incidence of heart attacks, indicating that the mechanism behind these risks may be complex.

Advertisement

Expert Commentary And Medical Guidance

Aabha Divya, an assistant professor in the division of cardiothoracic surgery at Tulane University's School of Medicine, expressed surprise at the non-linear nature of these findings. She emphasized that the chances of heart disease did not gradually rise with increased usage as expected, but rather both low-use and heavy-use groups exhibited elevated odds. Divya advised that healthcare professionals must integrate discussions about cannabis into routine cardiovascular health assessments, treating it with the same seriousness as tobacco and alcohol.

Limitations And Future Research

It is crucial to note that these findings are preliminary and have not yet undergone the standard peer-review process, meaning they establish correlation rather than definitive causation. The study also failed to identify significant differences in risk based on whether individuals primarily smoked cannabis or consumed edibles. However, existing evidence indicates that both methods can negatively affect blood vessel function, prompting calls for continued monitoring as recreational legalization expands across the United States.