Tulane Green Wave defeats North Texas 28-24 at Yulman Stadium, overcoming injuries and turnovers to reach six wins and bowl eligibility in the American Conference.

Tulane Green Wave secured a vital 28-24 victory over North Texas Mean Green at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, clinching bowl eligibility for the season. The win brings the Wave to a 6-5 overall record and 4-3 in American Conference play. North Texas drops to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in league games. The result keeps Tulane in contention for postseason play.

Offensive Struggles And Key Injuries

The Green Wave offense faced significant hurdles throughout the contest. Tulane committed two turnovers in the red zone and missed a field goal opportunity, wasting seventeen points. These missed opportunities proved costly in a game decided by four points. Quarterback Ty Johnson threw two first-half touchdown passes on 9-of-12 passing for 145 yards. However, he also threw an interception into the end zone that prevented Tulane from taking a halftime lead.

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A critical turning point occurred when starting quarterback Jimerson suffered a non-contact injury. He crumpled to the turf at the Tulane 26-yard line during a fourth-and-one situation. Senior wide receiver replaced him, but the offense stalled. Tulane settled for a 23-yard field goal with 10:17 remaining in the third quarter. Ty Johnson returned to the field later to lead the offense.

North Texas Dominance On The Ground

North Texas utilized a heavy running game after Jimerson left the contest. The Mean Green relied on direct snaps to running backs White and Haygood. White surpassed the century mark for rushing yards. Haygood recorded his first multi-touchdown game of the season. The Tulane defense struggled to stop the ground attack.

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North Texas drove 89 yards in a 16-play sequence to take a three-point lead with 7:48 left in the game. The Mean Green finished with 301 rushing yards on 55 carries. This marked the first time this season that the Tulane defense allowed more than 100 rushing yards from two different players. North Texas did not attempt a pass after the 12:15 mark of the third quarter.

Final Minutes And Game-Winning Drive

Tulane mounted a decisive drive late in the fourth quarter. After a 37-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to receiver with 6:52 remaining, the Wave took the lead. North Texas responded with a methodical drive of its own. They reached the Tulane 48-yard line with under five minutes left. An incomplete pass on third-and-eight forced a punt.

Johnson orchestrated the final scoring drive with precision. He connected with tight end Roberts for a 38-yard gain to the Tulane 28-yard line. Johnson threw another touchdown pass to Roberts with 2:13 remaining. The mean Green attempted one final drive but ran out of time. Tulane improved to 6-5 and secured their sixth win of the season.