Tulane football and South Florida end their season with a 17-17 tie. The Green Wave overcame turnovers and sacks to tie the game in the first half.

Tulane University's football team, known as the Green Wave, concluded their season with a dramatic 17-17 tie against the South Florida Bulls in Tampa. The matchup, serving as the season finale for both squads, showcased intense defensive battles and critical special teams plays that ultimately left the score level with just 18 seconds remaining in the first thirty minutes of play. This result caps a challenging year for Tulane, who had to navigate significant obstacles early in the contest.

Game Mechanics And Key Scoring Plays

The Green Wave faced immediate adversity, losing possession due to two separate turnovers during the first half. These mistakes included a pivotal interception and a muffed punt that resulted in a 17-yard loss. Following a quarterback draw that gained 14 yards, Tulane's offense struggled to maintain momentum. A second pass attempt was nearly intercepted, but the team managed to advance the ball to the South Florida 19-yard line before being pushed back to the Tulane 39.

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Tulane slowly chipped away at the field position, gaining 11 yards up the middle to reach their own 20-yard line for a first down. Two short running plays moved the chains to the Tulane 21, setting up a third-and-four situation. A short pass advance to the 17-yard line secured another first down, followed by a seven-yard rush up the middle to the 10-yard line. Despite a two-yard loss on the next play, Tulane executed a critical third-and-five conversion with a short rush.

With the ball at the 10-yard line facing a fourth-and-three, Tulane successfully kicked a 28-yard field goal with 9:41 remaining in the first quarter. The ensuing kickoff resulted in a touchback, giving the Green Wave the ball at their own 25-yard line. However, the drive stalled quickly, marked by a one-yard rush and an incomplete pass by quarterback Johnson that created a third-and-nine scenario.

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Defensive Standings And Turnover Battles

South Florida's offense attempted to respond but failed to convert, forcing a punt after a deep pass intended for a receiver fell incomplete. A short pass gain of one yard was followed by another incomplete pass, leading to a third-and-nine. The drive ended with a fourth-and-nine situation at their own 24-yard line. The resulting punt was poorly executed, traveling only 17 yards to the South Florida 41-yard line, which gave Tulane excellent field position with 7:58 left in the first quarter.

Tulane capitalized on the short field with a five-yard rush up the middle and to the left, moving to the South Florida 36-yard line. A one-yard gain set up a fourth-and-four, prompting a 53-yard field goal attempt by Tulane kicker Helmke. Helmke missed wide left with 6:01 remaining in the period, leaving the score unchanged. The Bulls took over at their 35-yard line and managed a first down after a four-yard rush and a nine-yard pass.

Defensive pressure proved crucial for both sides. After a two-yard rush loss and an incomplete pass, the Tulane defense recorded a sack by Cayden Dees, his first of the year. However, South Florida quickly answered with a muffed punt by Tulane's Seth Gale, recovered by the Bulls at the Tulane 11-yard line with 3:29 left in the first period. USF capitalized on this turnover, scoring a touchdown with 1:21 remaining in the quarter after a quarterback keeper to the right.

First Half Momentum And Statistical Shifts

The South Florida Bulls opened the second quarter with a first down after a complete pass over the middle moved them to their 36-yard line. They continued to gain yardage, reaching their 47-yard line with two short rushes. An incomplete pass near the Tulane 40-yard line was nearly intercepted by Jack Tchienchou, who had returned to practice after missing most of the week.

Jean Claude Joseph III applied significant pressure on the South Florida quarterback, leading to a second sack by blitzing Makai Williams. The Bulls were pushed back nine yards, forcing a punt that landed at the Tulane 19-yard line with 12:34 remaining in the half. This set a difficult situation for the Green Wave, who faced a fourth-and-24 after Johnson was sacked at their own 15-yard line and again at the 5-yard line.

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Despite the setback, Tulane recovered a fumble on the punt return. Johnson connected with Lewis for a 20-yard gain to the South Florida 39-yard line, but subsequent plays resulted in a four-yard loss and a dropped pass by Brown-Stephens. Daniels rushed to the 31-yard line, setting up a fourth-and-two. Johnson found tight end Dawson Johnson for a seven-yard gain, and Jaylin Lucas gained 13 yards to put Tulane in the red zone.

Final Scoring Sequence And Season Conclusion

Tulane's drive in the red zone was hampered by repeated sacks against Johnson. Turner failed to gain yards up the middle, setting up a third-and-13 at the 14-yard line. After a fourth sack of Johnson for six yards, Helmke kicked a 39-yard field goal to tie the game at 17-17 with 5:57 left in the first half. This field goal proved to be the decisive score of the half and ultimately the game.

South Florida attempted to extend their lead late in the first quarter but were thwarted by a false start penalty and incomplete passes. In the second quarter, they moved the ball effectively before defensive pressure stalled their drive. The final moments of the first half saw both teams exchange possessions without additional scoring, locking the contest in a tie.

The 17-17 draw marks the end of the season for both Tulane and South Florida. For the Green Wave, the ability to overcome early turnovers and defensive sacks to secure a tie highlights resilience. The Bulls also demonstrated offensive capability, particularly through their turnover recovery. As both teams look toward the offseason, this season finale will be remembered for its tight defensive metrics and the critical special teams contributions that defined the outcome.