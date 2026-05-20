Tukwila Artist Georgia Bean's Theft: Loss of $5,000 in Artwork and Passing of Late Dad's Ashes

Georgia Bean, a full-time artist from Tukwila, was delighted to paint and create art during the pandemic. However, her joy was short-lived as she was victimized by theft. Thieves stole $5,000 worth of original dragon-themed paintings, prints, a cash box, and a vial containing her father's ashes. Additionally, Georgia had a ledger, a slightly used cash box, and $20 inside worth of her stolen fortune.

A full-time artist from Tukwila who delighted people during the pandemic while painting in public, has now been victimized by theft. Theft occurred when approximately $5,000 worth of original dragon-themed paintings, prints, and a cash box were stolen from her truck parked near the Southcenter Mall .

Most devastating, the thief also took her late father's ashes, which she carried with her everywhere as a source of comfort. Some of her original artwork is pictured below. The most startling loss is the clear vial containing her father's ashes, which was stolen alongside Georgia's other mementos and good luck charms. A ledger and a cash box with around $20 inside were also taken.

Her dad, Kelcey, was her number one cheerleader and passed away suddenly from a heart condition. After the theft, Georgia launched an online fundraiser to recover and is painting new artwork to process her grief. She is turning to painting new artwork to process her grief, as well as appealing to the public for the return of her father's ashes and launching an online fundraiser to recover.

Georgia can be contacted directly through her FOX 13 Seattle or by contacting the Tukwila Police. If you know where the stolen items are or who is responsible, you can contact them directly





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Art Theft Tukwila Georgia Bean Cancer Dragon Painting Southcenter Mall Kelcey's Ashes Theft Artist Theft

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