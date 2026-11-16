TUI Deputy Manager Rianna reveals five top winter sun destinations for December, including Tenerife, Hurghada, and Jamaica, with nightly costs from £86.

British travelers seeking to escape the dark, damp reality of early winter now have multiple viable options for immediate sunshine, according to TUI. Rianna, the Deputy Retail Manager at TUI Waterlooville, has identified five specific global destinations where visitors can swap the British winter for blue skies this December. The selection spans from the volcanic beaches of the Canary Islands to the coral reefs of Egypt and the dry-season warmth of Thailand, offering varying distances and price points for every budget.

Tenerife Offers Short-Haul Winter Escape

Tenerife in the Canary Islands remains a firm favorite among Britons, providing a reliable winter sun experience with an average December temperature of around 23C. The cost per night for this short-haul holiday starts at just £86.20, making it one of the most accessible options for a quick getaway. Located just over four hours from the UK, the island allows travelers to depart in the morning and reach the pool by the afternoon, eliminating the long-haul journey and jet-lag associated with further destinations. The southern part of the island enjoys approximately 195 hours of sunshine in December alone, ensuring consistent daylight for outdoor activities.

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For couples seeking a secluded retreat, Rianna specifically recommends the TUI BLUE Los Gigantes resort, which is adults-only and situated directly by the ocean. Guests at this property benefit from incredible views across the water and toward the famous Los Gigantes cliffs, creating a serene atmosphere for disconnecting from daily stress. TUI offers seven-night holidays to Los Gigantes in Tenerife, Spain, starting from £604 per person, a package that encapsulates the value proposition Rianna emphasizes for December travelers.

Hurghada Delivers Value And Coral Reef Access

Hurghada, Egypt, stands out as one of the best-value winter sun spots available, particularly for those preferring all-inclusive stays where upfront costs cover most expenses. The average December temperature in this Red Sea location is around 25C, with nightly rates starting at £114.40. The sea remains warm enough for proper swimming, and the Red Sea itself is home to some of the most colorful coral reefs in the world, accessible even to non-experienced divers through daily snorkeling trips.

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Beyond the coastal waters, the region offers diverse inland adventures including quad bike and jeep safaris into the desert, often concluding with dinner and stargazing at a Bedouin camp. History enthusiasts can take day trips to Luxor to view the Valley of the Kings and the vast Karnak Temple, adding cultural depth to the beach holiday. TUI provides seven-night holidays to Hurghada, Egypt, at the 5T TUI BLUE Crystal Bay Resort on an all-inclusive basis, starting from £801 per person.

Montego Bay Provides Tropical High Temperatures

For a complete geographical and thermal escape from the British winter, Montego Bay, Jamaica, delivers high temperatures with December highs reaching around 30C. The cost per night for this long-haul destination is £220, reflecting the further distance and tropical luxury. The inviting sea temperatures and warm evenings make the location ideal for extended beach days, swimming, and exploring the wider island environment.

Jamaica is characterized by huge personality, offering unique experiences such as drifting down the Martha Brae River on a bamboo raft or climbing Dunn's River Falls. Music fans can learn about the life of Bob Marley, and culinary enthusiasts can enjoy famous jerk chicken fresh from the grill, which is considered an essential part of the local experience. TUI offers seven-night holidays to Montego Bay, Jamaica, at the 4T Plus Riu Montego Bay on an all-inclusive basis, starting from £1,538 per person.

The Gambia Combines Warmth With Wildlife

The Gambia presents an underrated winter-sun escape where December brings temperatures in the 30s, almost no rain, and plentiful sunshine. With a cost per night of £167, the destination offers peak-season warmth without the jet lag, as there is no time difference from the UK. The winter months are particularly significant for wildlife, as the country records over 560 bird species arriving from Europe, making it a prime location for birdwatching.

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Activities extend beyond the golden beaches to include boat trips along the River Gambia through mangroves, visits to colorful craft markets, and trips to Bijilo Forest Park to see monkeys. These attractions are all easily reachable from the coast, providing a diverse mix of relaxation and exploration. TUI offers seven-night holidays in The Gambia at the 4T TUI BLUE Tamala Hotel on an all-inclusive basis, starting from £1,171 per person.

Khao Lak Offers Calm Seas And Tropical Weather

Khao Lak, Thailand, rounds out the list of top spots, offering hot days and calm seas that make December one of the best times to visit the Andaman coast. With an average December temperature of around 32C and nightly costs starting at £140.40, this destination provides a quieter, more laid-back alternative to the busier resorts of nearby Phuket. Located approximately 90 minutes north of Phuket, the area features long stretches of soft sand and a tranquil atmosphere for those seeking peace.

Rianna advises that the overall value of a package often exceeds the headline price, especially when flights, luggage, and transfers are included. Traveling in early December, before the school holidays begin, helps customers maximize their budget while still enjoying pre-Christmas sunshine. This strategic timing allows for better deals and a more relaxed environment compared to the peak holiday season.