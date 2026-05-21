TUI Terminates Sponsorship of Married at First Sight Following Sexual Abuse Scandals

Travel firm TUI has cut all ties with the reality show Married at First Sight after serious allegations of rape and sexual misconduct were revealed in a Panorama documentary.

TUI , the global travel and tourism giant, has officially severed its sponsorship agreement with the controversial reality television program Married at First Sight. This decision comes in the wake of a devastating scandal involving allegations of rape and sexual abuse brought forward by several contestants.

The company initially paused its involvement on Monday after claims surfaced that two contestants had been raped by their on-screen grooms, while another woman alleged a non-consensual sexual encounter. In a formal statement, TUI confirmed the total termination of its relationship with the show, citing the findings of a BBC Panorama investigation and subsequent discussions with Channel 4.

Industry experts, including TV critic Scott Bryan, have noted that this move represents a significant blow to the global brand of the franchise, extending beyond the UK version to impact the highly lucrative Australian edition, often referred to as MAFS Oz. The loss of such a major sponsor is seen as a critical development given the show's popularity among younger demographics. The core of the scandal lies in harrowing testimonies from women who participated in the series.

Shona Manderson has shared her traumatic experience, stating that she was forced to undergo an abortion after her on-screen husband, Brad Skelly, crossed boundaries during a sexual encounter by ejaculating inside her without her permission. While Mr. Skelly has denied any misconduct and maintained that there was consent, Manderson described how she lost her sense of self during the filming process.

Experts on the show had previously expressed concerns regarding Mr. Skelly's controlling behavior, which eventually led to the couple being asked to leave the program. Adding to these claims, Laura Vaughan, a bride from the 2023 series, revealed that she had approached the show's welfare team to report uncomfortable and challenging conduct by the same individual. Ms. Vaughan has since used social media to question the adequacy of safeguarding protocols within the reality television industry.

Furthermore, two other female contestants have reported being raped by their on-screen partners. In one shocking instance, a woman claimed that despite reporting the assault to both the production company and Channel 4, the episodes involving her were still aired. Another victim detailed suffering physical bruises and being threatened with an acid attack. The fallout has prompted a response from the highest levels of media regulation and broadcasting management.

Dame Melanie Dawes, the head of Ofcom, suggested that the regulator might need to tighten its guidance surrounding reality show productions if it becomes clear that the responsibility for participant safety is not being met. While she emphasized that the primary responsibility lies with the broadcasters and production companies, she acknowledged that the current situation serves as a serious wake-up call for the industry.

Priya Dogra, the CEO of Channel 4, initially offered sympathy but later issued a deeper apology, admitting that the accounts of the women were very troubling. Despite these apologies, the production company CPL has defended its practices, asserting that its welfare systems are of a gold standard and that it acted appropriately in all reported cases. In an attempt to address the crisis, Channel 4 has commissioned an external review into the welfare of its contributors.

The network has also taken the drastic step of removing all ten previous series of Married at First Sight UK from its streaming platform. The future of the upcoming Series 11, which has already been filmed, remains uncertain as the network deliberates whether it is appropriate to air the season in the autumn





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