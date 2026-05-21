TUI Severs Ties with Married at First Sight Following Rape and Abuse Allegations

TUI has ended its sponsorship of the reality show Married at First Sight after multiple former contestants alleged sexual assault and a failure in participant safeguarding.

The travel industry giant TUI has officially terminated its sponsorship agreement with the popular reality television program Married at First Sight. This drastic decision comes in the wake of a devastating scandal involving allegations of rape and sexual abuse brought forward by several female contestants.

The sponsorship was initially paused and then permanently severed following the broadcast of a Panorama investigation that brought these disturbing claims to light. The global brand impact has been significant, as TUI decided to distance itself not only from the United Kingdom version of the show but also from the Australian edition, known as MAFS Oz.

This move is seen as a major blow to Channel 4, as the program has historically been a lucrative asset that attracted a large audience of younger viewers. The controversy centers on several harrowing accounts from women who participated in the show. One contestant, Shona Manderson, shared a deeply personal story regarding her time on the program with Brad Skelly.

She alleged that a boundary was crossed during a sexual encounter when Skelly ejaculated inside her without her consent, an event she claims led to her needing an abortion. Manderson described the experience as one that caused her to lose her light, noting that experts on the show had previously expressed concerns about Skellys controlling behavior. Another former bride, Laura Vaughan, also came forward to state that she had reported Skellys challenging and uncomfortable conduct to the production welfare team.

Furthermore, other women have reported being raped by their on-screen partners, with one claiming she was left with bruises and threatened with an acid attack. Despite these grave accusations, the men involved have denied any wrongdoing. In response to the outcry, the leadership at Channel 4 and the production company CPL have faced intense scrutiny.

Priya Dogra, the CEO of Channel 4, initially offered sympathy but eventually issued a formal apology, stating she was deeply sorry and found the testimonials very troubling. While CPL maintains that its welfare protocols are of a gold standard, the victims argue that the safeguards were insufficient and failed to protect them. This situation has caught the attention of the media regulator Ofcom.

Dame Melanie Dawes indicated that the regulator might tighten guidance for reality television productions to prevent such failures in the future, emphasizing that the primary responsibility for participant safety lies with the broadcasters and production houses. The fallout has led to immediate operational changes for the series. Channel 4 has commissioned an external review to examine contributor welfare and has taken the unprecedented step of removing all ten previous series of the UK show from its streaming platform.

The future of the upcoming eleventh series remains uncertain; although it has already been filmed and was scheduled for an autumn release, the network has not yet decided if it will ever air. The industry-wide conversation has shifted toward the ethical obligations of reality TV producers, questioning whether the pursuit of entertainment has come at the expense of human safety and mental health





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