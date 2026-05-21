TUI Ends Sponsorship Deal with Married at First Sight over Rape Allegations

TUI, a travel firm, terminates its partnership with Married at First Sight (MAFS) after learning about allegations of rape and sexual abuse. The decision follows the Panorama broadcast and after consultation with Channel 4. TUI joins other brands that have dropped sponsorships related to the scandal, leading to negative consequences for the show's reputation and viewership.

TUI has severed its sponsorship deal with Married at First Sight (MAFS) due to rape and sexual abuse allegations. The travel firm withdrew its support after two contestants reported being raped by their on-screen grooms, and one woman alleged a non-consensual sex act.

Tui ended its relationship with MAFS after considering the allegations broadcast in the Panorama program and discussing with Channel 4. According to Scott Bryan, the TV critic, this move greatly affects the global brand of MAFS, even non-UK versions. The head of Ofcom, the media regulator, stated that she would review the guidelines around reality shows if necessary. Lawyers for CPL, the production company behind the UK version, claimed that the welfare system in MAFS was 'gold standard'





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TUI Ends Sponsorship Deal With Married At Firs Married At First Sight Rape Allegations Sexual Abuse Allegations Against MAFS Contesta TUI Withdraws Support For MAFS Scott Bryan TV Critic Insight Ofcom Review Guidelines CPL Welfare System

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